GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, following a delay that pushed the game beyond its original late-2025 release window. The game is set in Vice City, the fictional Miami-inspired location that returns as the new title's central setting.

The 26-minute preview offers a closer look at the game's setting, characters, action sequences and several gameplay moments.

Rockstar Games has released an extended look at 'Grand Theft Auto 6' (GTA 6) on Netflix, giving fans their first extended preview of the highly anticipated next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

GTA 6 Extended Preview Shows Jason and Lucia

The preview opens with Jason fleeing from a drug bust while carrying a red duffel bag. He is accompanied by Lucia, who serves as his new partner and one of the two central characters in the game.

The extended footage also offers a glimpse into Jason and Lucia's relationship. On-screen symbols suggest players can make the two characters hold hands, highlighting their personal connection.

Jason and Lucia have previously been compared to Bonnie and Clyde, the American outlaw couple from the early 20th century who robbed banks before being ambushed and killed by police.

The 26-minute footage moves through several different scenarios and locations across Vice City. It includes car chases, a strip club, rooftop meetings and shootouts, offering glimpses of the wider world players will explore when GTA 6 launches.

Netflix Users Report Problems During Preview

The release of the GTA 6 preview on Netflix also reportedly caused problems for some users. People worldwide reported outages on Thursday as the footage became available on the streaming platform.

The extended preview is also due to be released on YouTube later.

Netflix and Rockstar Games have collaborated before, with earlier Grand Theft Auto titles available through Netflix's mobile gaming service.

Rockstar Takes Legal Action Over GTA 6 Leaks

The release of the extended look comes shortly after a major leak involving GTA 6 footage. Clips began appearing online on August 18, prompting Rockstar Games to describe the incident as "heartbreaking" for the team working on the game.

Rockstar has since taken legal action over the leaks. The company secured court orders requiring Microsoft and Discord to provide information that could help identify the source of the leaked material.

Federal judges in New York approved the subpoena requests, which were filed the previous day, according to court documents reviewed by AFP.

The leaks have been linked to an account operating under the pseudonym Cyberleek. Its author or authors claim to be exposing business practices within the video game industry.

GTA 6 Faces Release and Content Controversies

GTA 6 has also faced controversy surrounding its release and content. Take-Two Interactive has faced criticism over what has been described as a more expansive version of GTA 6 with additional content.

The previous mainline entry, Grand Theft Auto 5, was released in 2013 and has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide.

The number of pre-orders for GTA 6 remains unknown. However, pre-orders for the upcoming game are now live worldwide.

GTA 6 Release Date, Platforms and Pre-Order Price

GTA 6 will officially release on November 19 and will initially be available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In India, the standard GTA 6 pre-order is priced at Rs 5,999. The Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499.

With its extended preview, Rockstar has provided fans with a broader look at Vice City, Jason and Lucia, and the action-packed world awaiting players when GTA 6 finally arrives in November.