The Grand Theft Auto series began in 1997, when the first GTA game was released by DMA Design, which later became Rockstar North. The original game used a top-down camera view and allowed players to freely explore cities while completing missions involving crime, driving, and action.

Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, the developer and publisher of the Grand Theft Auto series, confirmed its return on November 19 during its fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick doubled fans' happiness with the announcement of GTA 6 after 13 years, the most anticipated game among gamers. It is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026.

The series became much more popular with Grand Theft Auto III in 2001, which introduced a fully 3D open-world experience in Liberty City and changed the gaming industry by giving players unprecedented freedom in a living city environment.

Rockstar continued the success with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, inspired by 1980s Miami culture, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which expanded gameplay with a massive map, character customisation, and gang-based storytelling.

In 2008, Grand Theft Auto IV brought more realistic graphics and physics to modern consoles. Later, Grand Theft Auto V became one of the best-selling video games ever due to its three-character story mode and the hugely successful GTA Online multiplayer mode.

Today, the GTA franchise is considered one of the most influential and commercially successful gaming series in history, with fans worldwide eagerly waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6

Rockstar Games has already released two trailers for Grand Theft Auto 6. Trailer 1 debuted in December 2023, followed by Trailer 2 in May 2025. In this stage, the speculation of the third trailer ahead of Take Two's Q4 FY 2026 earnings call, but Rockstar has not shared any new updates on the open-world crime title.

It now seems the third trailer for the game, along with pricing and pre-order details, will arrive this summer when marketing for the game kicks off. The release of this most anticipated game is scheduled for November, as announced in the earnings call, and the company said that FY 2027 was set to be a "milestone year" for the company.

Zelnick adds that GTA 6 was arguably the most anticipated entertainment property of all time. Take Two is projecting record net bookings of $8 to $8.2 billion for FY 2027, primarily driven by the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. The company also plans to release 6 additional games during the fiscal year, including its annual NBA 2K, WWE 2K, and PGA Tour 2K Sports franchises.

GTA 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox series S/X on November 19, 2026. The game, originally scheduled for fall 2025, has been delayed twice. Still, Rockstar has kept the game's story hidden since its second trailer in May 2025.

The confirmation of the Grand Theft Auto 6 release left all gamers in a state of Joy, as they had been eagerly waiting for it for over 13 years.