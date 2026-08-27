The leaked material began circulating online last week, with gameplay clips and map screenshots appearing across social media.

The statement comes just hours before the company's planned official GTA 6: An Extended Look presentation on Netflix.

Rockstar Games has broken its silence on the recent Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) leaks, calling the unauthorized footage "heartbreaking" for the team developing the highly anticipated game.

While there was initially uncertainty over whether the footage was genuine, subsequent copyright takedowns and legal action by Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, provided stronger indications that the material came from the game.

Rockstar acknowledged the leaks in its statement and apologized to fans, saying the footage was not how the studio intended players to see the game after years of waiting.

The company also said development is now "nearly there" and promised to exceed expectations with the official experience.

Loading post from https://x.com/RockstarGames/status/2092574304571433078…

GTA 6 leaked footage spreads online

The recent leak campaign has been linked to an online identity known as Cyberleek. Reports indicate that 16 gameplay clips and three map screenshots were circulated, offering glimpses of different aspects of GTA 6, including gameplay sequences and cinematics.

Some of the leaked footage reportedly features the game's protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia, along with locations and activities from the fictional state of Leonida.

However, because the material comes from an unauthorized development build, individual details should be treated cautiously and may not represent the final version of the game.

The clips were rapidly reposted across social media platforms. Rockstar and Take-Two responded with copyright takedown requests, resulting in copies being removed from several websites and social platforms.

Take-Two takes legal action

Take-Two Interactive has also taken legal steps to identify the person or people responsible for distributing the footage. The company has sought information from platforms including Microsoft and Discord through subpoena requests filed in federal court.

The legal action aims to obtain information that could help identify accounts connected to the leak and the distribution of the copyrighted GTA 6 material.

The group behind the leaks has claimed its actions are meant to highlight what it considers anti-consumer practices, including Rockstar's reported decision not to offer a physical disc version of GTA 6 at launch.

However, those claims have been met with scepticism, particularly because cryptocurrency-related donation requests have reportedly appeared alongside some leaked material.

Rockstar thanks fans for their support

Rockstar said it understands that players have been waiting for the company to address the leaked footage and acknowledged that some spoilers could affect the intended experience.

At the same time, the developer thanked fans who sent messages of support during the difficult week. Rockstar said those messages meant more to the development team than fans could imagine.

The studio is now trying to redirect attention to its official presentation, which is scheduled to provide a controlled, more polished look at GTA 6.

GTA 6 Extended Look arrives on Netflix

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 27, at 3 p.m. ET. Rockstar also confirmed it will release the presentation on its official YouTube channel and other official platforms later that day.

The showcase is expected to offer fans a substantial new look at GTA 6, making it particularly significant after the unauthorized footage surfaced.

GTA 6 release date remains November 19

Despite the leak controversy, GTA 6 remains scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game will take players back to Vice City and the wider Leonida setting, with Jason and Lucia at the centre of the story.

The sequel follows Grand Theft Auto V, which became one of the most commercially successful games ever released. GTA 6 is widely expected to become one of the biggest entertainment launches of the decade.

For Rockstar, the immediate focus is now on turning the unwanted leak into renewed excitement for its official reveal. With the Netflix Extended Look arriving today, fans will soon get their first major official presentation of the game since the latest promotional campaign began.