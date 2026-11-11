Alongside the pre-loading announcement, Rockstar has revealed the game's storage requirements and provided details about the availability of physical copies. Players can now prepare their consoles in advance to avoid lengthy downloads when the game officially becomes available.

The pre-load option became available on November 10, giving players who purchased the digital edition enough time to download the game files before launch day.

Rockstar Games has opened digital pre-loading for Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, allowing players to download the game ahead of its highly anticipated release on November 19, 2026.

GTA 6 Pre-Loading Date and Time for PS5 and Xbox

The pre-loading schedule differs slightly between PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

On PlayStation 5, digital pre-loading started at midnight local time on November 10. This means players in India could begin downloading the game from 12 AM IST.

Meanwhile, Xbox Series X/S pre-loading started simultaneously worldwide at 12 AM GMT on November 10, which translates to 5:30 AM IST for Indian players.

Players who have pre-ordered the digital edition can download the game files in advance and start playing once Rockstar unlocks the title on November 19.

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GTA 6 Download Size and Storage Requirements

Rockstar's latest details indicate that GTA 6 requires up to 212GB of storage space. The exact download size may vary by console version.

Considering the substantial storage requirement, players should check their console's available internal storage before starting the download.

Those using compatible expanded storage drives should also ensure they have sufficient free space.

Clearing unnecessary games and files beforehand can help prevent interrupted or paused downloads during pre-loading.

How to Pre-Load GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Players who have purchased the digital edition can follow these steps to download GTA 6 before its release.

Pre-order the digital edition of Grand Theft Auto VI through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store. Connect the console to the internet and sign in using the account associated with the purchase. Open the game library and search for Grand Theft Auto VI. Select the game and start the download. Alternatively, enable automatic downloads so the console can download the game files in the background.

Rockstar Games has also published step-by-step pre-loading instructions for both platforms through its official support website.

GTA 6 Physical Copies and Retail Availability

While digital players can download the game ahead of launch, physical editions will follow a slightly different schedule.

The code-in-box versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are scheduled to reach retailers on November 12. Pre-orders for the game are also continuing across supported platforms and retail channels.

GTA 6 Free Poster and Leonida Map Details

Rockstar has another announcement planned for launch day. The company will make printable versions of the Grand Theft Auto VI cover art poster and the Leonida map available as free downloads through its official website.

Players interested in physical collectables will also be able to purchase a double-sided version of the poster through the Rockstar Store shortly after the game's release.

The physical poster will reportedly cost $0.99 when purchased separately. However, Rockstar will also offer it free with any purchase from its online store.