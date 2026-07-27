The controversy comes as Rockstar's parent company continues its all-digital push and PlayStation has confirmed that it will stop producing physical game discs beginning in January 2028.

While Houser admitted he has personally embraced digital gaming, he believes physical media should continue to exist for as long as players want it.

The debate surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI's digital-first release strategy has intensified after Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser weighed in on the growing backlash over the absence of a traditional physical disc.

The decision has sparked widespread discussion among gamers, collectors, and preservation advocates who fear the gradual disappearance of physical ownership.

Speaking in a recent interview, Houser said he still has a deep appreciation for physical media.

"I love physical media. I think everyone likes them," Houser remarked while discussing the industry's changing landscape. His comments followed former Rockstar writer and producer Lazlow Jones, who also expressed his fondness for collecting printed comics despite increasingly consuming digital content.

Houser left Rockstar Games in 2020 after helping build some of the industry's most successful franchises, including Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. Since then, he has focused on new entertainment ventures but remains closely associated with Rockstar's legacy.

Digital-Only Strategy Fails To Slow GTA 6 Demand

Despite criticism over the lack of a game disc, Grand Theft Auto VI continues to dominate the gaming industry.

In several regions, physical retail editions reportedly contain only a download code instead of a playable disc, with some codes carrying activation deadlines. Although the move disappointed collectors, it has had virtually no impact on consumer demand.

Industry analysts estimate GTA 6 could sell close to 51 million copies during its opening week, potentially making it one of the fastest-selling entertainment products ever released. Most of those sales are expected to come through digital storefronts, reflecting the industry's rapid shift toward downloadable games.

Meanwhile, reports indicate the Xbox physical edition of GTA 6 has struggled to rank among Amazon's top-selling games, suggesting many players see little value in purchasing a boxed copy that contains only a digital redemption code.

Trailer 3 Could Arrive In Early August

Attention has now shifted toward Rockstar's marketing campaign, with growing speculation that the highly anticipated third GTA 6 trailer could debut around August 6.

The timing aligns with Take-Two Interactive's expected investor communications, a period often used by major publishers to unveil new gameplay footage or announce key milestones.

The first trailer introduced protagonists Jason and Lucia, while the second expanded on Vice City's modern setting and the game's cinematic storytelling. However, Rockstar has yet to showcase extended gameplay.

If Trailer 3 arrives as expected, fans anticipate a deeper look at several major gameplay features, including:

Extended open-world exploration

Vehicle customization and driving mechanics

Improved combat systems

NPC interactions powered by next-generation AI

New missions and activities

Expanded online multiplayer experience, widely expected to evolve into the next generation of GTA Online

A Defining Moment For The Gaming Industry

The discussion surrounding GTA 6 has become larger than the game itself, highlighting the gaming industry's transition from physical ownership to digital distribution.

While publishers increasingly favor digital releases for convenience and lower distribution costs, many players continue to advocate for physical copies, citing game preservation, resale value, and long-term ownership.

Even amid the controversy, GTA 6 remains the most anticipated video game in the world. With record-breaking pre-orders, expectations of historic launch sales, and growing anticipation for Trailer 3, Rockstar's next blockbuster is poised to redefine the gaming industry once again.