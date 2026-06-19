Rockstar has revealed the pre-order date, which is confirmed for June 25, and the official cover art for Grand Theft Auto 6 ahead of its November launch, marking the first time in 13 years.

The developer has said pre-sales for the title, one of the most anticipated gaming releases, are set to begin on June 25 on digital stores such as the PlayStation Store and other select retailers.

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GTA 6 Cover Art and details

GTA 6 is scheduled to be released on November 19 2026, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, after being delayed twice from autumn 2025 and May. The previous game in the series, GTA 5, was released in 2013 and is the second-best-selling game of all time.

Rockstar did not use Thursday's announcement to reveal GTA 6's price. The question is how much the game will cost remains unanswered and is a hot topic of debate among fans and analysts.

Alongside announcing its pre-order date, Rockstar also revealed the official cover art for the game in a 30-second video.

The video shows the faces of the game's protagonists, Jason and Lucia, above its title, as well as additional characters who are due to appear in the sequel.

Front and centre are the game's two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, the criminal duo expected to drive the story. Surrounding them is a snapshot of the mayhem GTA is famous for: a biker pulling a wheelie beside a police cruiser, a helicopter armed with a minigun, sports cars, speedboats and even a menacing alligator lurking below.

Fans have also spotted several supporting characters in the artwork, including nightclub owner and real-estate mogul Boobie Ike and veteran bank robber Raul Bautista, both of whom are expected to play key roles in the game's story.

The game's setting of the fictional US state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, also gets nods in the form of Flamingos and alligators.

The cover art appears designed to showcase everything GTA 6 promises: high-speed chases, heists, gunfights, a sprawling open world and a vibrant Vice City packed with eccentric characters and unexpected encounters.

As adapted for the game's title, fast cars, helicopters and motorbikes also grace the game's brightly coloured cover, created in the series' signature pop art style.

GTA fans are still eagerly anticipating a new gameplay trailer for the franchise's sixth game, following previous reveals in 2023 and 2025. Both trailers, which took a deeper look at the game's narrative and the lives of its protagonists, currently have 446 million views combined.

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