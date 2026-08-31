HMD 105 4G School Edition Removes Distractions for Kids

HMD has introduced the 'HMD 105 4G School Edition', a feature phone designed to help parents keep children connected without giving them access to the distractions typically associated with smartphones.
The new handset is based on the standard HMD 105 4G, but comes with several software restrictions aimed specifically at younger users, launched on August 28, 2026.
Rather than serving as an entertainment-focused device, the School Edition is designed around basic communication and parental control.
HMD has removed several features, including the web browser, voice recording function, and the classic Snake game long associated with Nokia and HMD feature phones.
The device also comes with a PIN-protected parental control system. Parents and guardians can use these controls to manage specific handset functions.
These controls let them remotely disable Bluetooth, restrict MMS messaging, and turn off the FM radio, helping ensure the phone stays focused on essential communication.
Despite the software restrictions, the School Edition retains the hardware characteristics of the regular HMD 105 4G. HMD has not compromised on the phone's durability or battery capacity to achieve its distraction-free approach.
The phone targets parents who want to give their children a basic way to contact family members while avoiding internet access, games, and other entertainment features found on modern smartphones.
HMD 105 4G School Edition: Features
Web browser removed
Voice recording function removed
Snake game removed
PIN-protected parental controls
Remote Bluetooth disabling
MMS messaging restrictions
FM radio can be turned off
Designed for essential communication
Same core hardware as the standard HMD 105 4G
USB-C charging
3.5mm headphone jack
The 1,450mAh battery is designed to deliver up to 15 days of standby time on a single charge, giving the phone the long battery endurance expected from a traditional feature phone.
HMD has also retained modern conveniences such as a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio accessories.
The company has not yet announced the official price of the HMD 105 4G School Edition. HMD has also not revealed the complete list of regional markets where the phone will be available.