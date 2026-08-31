HMD 105 4G School Edition Removes Distractions for Kids

Rather than serving as an entertainment-focused device, the School Edition is designed around basic communication and parental control.

The new handset is based on the standard HMD 105 4G, but comes with several software restrictions aimed specifically at younger users, launched on August 28, 2026.

HMD has introduced the 'HMD 105 4G School Edition', a feature phone designed to help parents keep children connected without giving them access to the distractions typically associated with smartphones.

HMD has removed several features, including the web browser, voice recording function, and the classic Snake game long associated with Nokia and HMD feature phones.

The device also comes with a PIN-protected parental control system. Parents and guardians can use these controls to manage specific handset functions.

These controls let them remotely disable Bluetooth, restrict MMS messaging, and turn off the FM radio, helping ensure the phone stays focused on essential communication.

Despite the software restrictions, the School Edition retains the hardware characteristics of the regular HMD 105 4G. HMD has not compromised on the phone's durability or battery capacity to achieve its distraction-free approach.

The phone targets parents who want to give their children a basic way to contact family members while avoiding internet access, games, and other entertainment features found on modern smartphones.

HMD 105 4G School Edition: Features

Web browser removed

Voice recording function removed

Snake game removed

PIN-protected parental controls

Remote Bluetooth disabling

MMS messaging restrictions

FM radio can be turned off

Designed for essential communication

Same core hardware as the standard HMD 105 4G

USB-C charging

3.5mm headphone jack

HMD 105 4G School Edition Specifications Specification Details Display 2.4-inch Memory 64MB Storage 128MB Network 2G, 3G and 4G Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Charging USB-C Headphone jack 3.5mm Battery 1,450mAh Contacts Up to 2,000 Standby time Up to 15 days

The 1,450mAh battery is designed to deliver up to 15 days of standby time on a single charge, giving the phone the long battery endurance expected from a traditional feature phone.

HMD has also retained modern conveniences such as a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio accessories.

The company has not yet announced the official price of the HMD 105 4G School Edition. HMD has also not revealed the complete list of regional markets where the phone will be available.