Technology

HMD Unveils Nokia 123 Shield 2G Feature Phone with Long Battery Life

HMD has unveiled the Nokia 123 Shield, a rugged 2G feature phone with IP65-level protection, improved call quality, a 1,750mAh battery, USB-C charging, dual SIM support, and a durable outdoor-focused design.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Nokia 123 Shield
HMD Nokia 123 Shield with long battery
Advertisement

HMD has introduced a new rugged feature phone under the Nokia brand, called the Nokia 123 Shield. The company claims that it is the most affordable water and dust-resistant Nokia feature phone designed for users who need durability, reliable connectivity, and long battery life.

The Nokia 123 Shield is built for outdoor environments and is targeted at workers who need a dependable phone in challenging conditions. While HMD has not officially marketed it with an IP rating, the company's website states that the device meets IP65 protection requirements under the IEC 60529 standard. This means the phone is designed to handle rain, splashes, sand, and dust exposure.

The phone features a rugged design with a slip-resistant texture on the sides for better grip. It also comes with a rubber seal around the headphone and charging ports to provide additional protection against external elements.

Advertisement

HMD has also focused on improving call performance, claiming that the Nokia 123 Shield offers a stronger and more stable signal compared to other 2G feature phones, including models such as the Nokia 105. The device is optimized for clearer voice calls and improved connectivity.

Nokia 123 Shield is available in Green and Purple colour options. HMD has not officially announced the pricing, but the phone has reportedly appeared on retailer listings in Bulgaria for around €35 and in Greece for approximately €40.

Nokia 123 Shield Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen2.4-inch QVGA display
Processor and Software
ChipsetUnisoc SC6531E chipset
Operating SystemS30+ operating system
Memory
RAM4MB RAM
Internal Storage4MB internal storage
Expandable StorageExpandable storage up to 32GB via microSD card
Camera
Rear CameraRear QVGA camera
FlashLED flash support
Flash BrightnessFlash is claimed to be 300% brighter than the Nokia 110's flashlight
Durability
IP RatingMeets IP65 requirements under IEC 60529 standard
ProtectionProtection against rain, splashes, sand, and dust
GripSlip-resistant side texture
Port ProtectionSealed headphone and charging ports
Battery
Capacity1,750mAh removable battery
ChargingUSB Type-C charging
Standby TimeUp to 19 days standby time
Talk TimeUp to 27.9 hours talk time
Connectivity and Features
Network2G network support
SIMDual SIM support
Audio Jack3.5mm headphone jack
RadioFM radio
TorchBuilt-in torch function
Colours
OptionsGreen, Purple
Price
Official PriceNot officially announced
Reported PriceReported retail price: Around €35-€40 in select European markets
Advertisement

Topics

New gadget launchTechnology Latest News

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...