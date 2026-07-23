HMD has introduced a new rugged feature phone under the Nokia brand, called the Nokia 123 Shield. The company claims that it is the most affordable water and dust-resistant Nokia feature phone designed for users who need durability, reliable connectivity, and long battery life.

The Nokia 123 Shield is built for outdoor environments and is targeted at workers who need a dependable phone in challenging conditions. While HMD has not officially marketed it with an IP rating, the company's website states that the device meets IP65 protection requirements under the IEC 60529 standard. This means the phone is designed to handle rain, splashes, sand, and dust exposure.

The phone features a rugged design with a slip-resistant texture on the sides for better grip. It also comes with a rubber seal around the headphone and charging ports to provide additional protection against external elements.