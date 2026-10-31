This functionality could make the device a practical option for parents who want to stay connected with their children and families looking to provide older relatives with an easy-to-use mobile phone.

Unlike conventional feature phones, the Nokia 2360 Flip includes a dedicated Family Assist feature that allows designated family members to manage certain phone settings remotely.

HMD has introduced the Nokia 2360 Flip, a new clamshell feature phone designed for users who prefer simple communication and essential mobile features. The device primarily targets senior citizens and school students, focusing on safety, ease of use, and remote management.

The handset also features a dedicated SOS button on the rear panel, allowing users to contact emergency contacts quickly when assistance is needed.

However, the phone's reliance on 2G connectivity could limit its usefulness in markets where telecom operators have discontinued their legacy 2G networks.

Nokia 2360 Flip Key Features

Family Assist for Remote Management

One of the main highlights of the Nokia 2360 Flip is its Family Assist feature. It allows designated relatives to manage selected phone functions remotely without physically accessing the handset.

Family members can remotely add contacts, adjust volume settings, and configure daily reminders. These options could help parents manage a child's phone or help senior citizens who may find conventional phone settings difficult to navigate.

The feature is designed to simplify everyday phone management while allowing family members to provide assistance when necessary.

Dedicated SOS Button for Emergencies

The Nokia 2360 Flip comes with a dedicated SOS button on its rear panel. When activated, the phone automatically calls a primary emergency contact and sends alert messages to up to five pre-programmed numbers.

This feature is intended to help users reach family members quickly during emergencies without navigating menus or searching for contacts.

The emergency calling functionality could be particularly useful for senior citizens and users who prefer straightforward controls.

Dual Displays and Compact Design

The handset features a clamshell design with a 2.8-inch internal display and a smaller 1.77-inch external screen.

The main display provides space to navigate the phone's menus and access basic functions. Meanwhile, the external screen allows users to check notifications without opening the device.

The flip design also helps protect the internal display when the phone is closed, while its compact form factor makes it easier to carry.

Basic Features and Connectivity

The Nokia 2360 Flip focuses on essential mobile functions rather than advanced smartphone capabilities. It includes a basic QVGA camera, an FM radio, a loudspeaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device also features a removable 1,450mAh battery, so users can replace it when needed.

However, the phone supports only 2G cellular connectivity. Buyers should check network compatibility before purchasing, particularly in regions where operators have shut down their 2G services.

Nokia 2360 Flip Specifications Specification Details Model HMD Nokia 2360 Flip Form Factor Clamshell flip phone Display Main Display 2.8-inch External Display 1.77-inch Camera Camera QVGA camera Battery & Storage Battery Removable 1,450mAh Internal Storage 4MB Connectivity Cellular Connectivity 2G Headphone Jack 3.5mm Features FM Radio Yes Loudspeaker Yes Family Assist Remote contact, volume, and reminder management Emergency Feature Dedicated SOS button SOS Alerts Calls one primary contact and messages up to five pre-programmed numbers Availability Colour Options Burgundy Red, Charcoal, Teal Price Not announced Availability Not announced

Nokia 2360 Flip Price and Availability

HMD has not yet announced the official price of the Nokia 2360 Flip or confirmed its market availability dates.

The company is positioning the handset around simplified communication and safety-oriented features rather than high-end hardware specifications. Its Family Assist functionality and dedicated SOS button distinguish it from conventional basic feature phones.

However, the limited 2G connectivity remains an important consideration for potential buyers. The phone's suitability will depend on the availability of compatible networks in their region.