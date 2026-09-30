The smartphone runs Android 16 out of the box and is set to receive two years of security updates.

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the handset comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G has arrived in India with Indus AI by Sarvam as the latest edition in the Vibe series. The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G launched on 29 September, with its base variant starting at 15,999.

Camera options

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup in a raised, square module. The handset features two large circular camera rings, with the 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor serving as the primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera positioned alongside it.

A circular LED flash sits below the two cameras. The phone also has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery features

The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. It also includes connectivity and dual stereo speakers for audio playback. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio.

Indus AI support

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G comes with Indus AI by Sarvam, offering smart assistance across more than 22 languages.

The AI features can also help with tasks like drafting content, answering questions, and planning, with the phone designed to assist in regional languages. The smartphone also supports the Sanchar Saathi Safety app.

Pricing and colour options

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 15,999 in India for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs. 17,999.

The company also offers a special launch offer, as customers can buy the two variants for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively, for a limited time.

The smartphone is available in Silver Mist, Aqua Green and Cosmic Purple colour options.

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs The HMD Vibe 2 5G

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G delivers substantial upgrades over the standard HMD Vibe 2 5G, providing a sharper display, a better processor, improved cameras, and nearly twice the charging speed.

While both devices feature a massive 6,000mAh battery, the Pro model offers a more premium experience in a thinner, lighter body.

The standard HMD Vibe 2 5G features a 6.75-inch screen capped at basic HD+ resolution, whereas the Pro variant upgrades to a slightly larger 6.78-inch Full HD+ panel.

Performance and multitasking also see a major shift. The standard model uses a Unisoc T8200 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM, while the Pro variant steps up to a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with up to 8GB of RAM.

This combination allows the Pro version to handle heavier apps and gaming with fewer slowdowns. For software, the Pro version builds on the standard Android 16 experience by adding regional optimisations like Indus AI by Sarvam, which offers AI assistance across more than 22 Indian languages, and official safety integration with the Sanchar Saathi portal.