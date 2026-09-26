HMD also became widely recognised for bringing Nokia-branded mobile phones to the global market under a licensing agreement with Nokia.

HMD Global is a Finnish mobile technology company headquartered in Espoo, Finland. Founded in 2016, the company develops and markets mobile phones, smartphones, tablets, and related devices under the HMD brand.

HMD will launch its latest smartphone, the HMD Vibe 2 Pro, in India on September 29. The company has confirmed the launch date and revealed key features ahead of the launch.

The company focuses on durable, user-friendly, and increasingly repairable devices designed for markets worldwide.

Over time, HMD has expanded its portfolio beyond traditional feature phones and smartphones, while continuing to emphasise reliability, affordability, and practical design.

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Display features

The teaser suggests the HMD Vibe 2 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery and Storage Details

The handset is promised to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

Camera features

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro will feature a dual rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary Sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

It will feature a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for better selfies and video calls. The HMD Vibe 2 Pro will ship with Android 16. It also includes Indus AI, which HMD says can support 22 Indian languages.

Pricing and Launching Details

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro will arrive at an initial price of Rs. 10,999. HMD Vibe 2 Pro will launch in India on September 29. The exact price range by storage variant will be announced at launch.

Colour options and Availability

It is teased to come in Aqua Green, Cosmic Purple and Silver Mist colours. The new Vibe series smartphone will be sold via Flipkart, and a dedicated microsite is live on the e-commerce platform.

HMD Vibe 2 5G VS HMD Vibe 2 Pro

The HMD Vibe series is positioned as a range of affordable smartphones focused on stylish design, large displays, battery life, clean Android software and 5G connectivity.

The HMD Vibe 5G introduced the series as a budget-oriented 5G phone, while the HMD Vibe2 5G expanded the lineup with a 120Hz display, a larger 6,000mAh battery and Android 16.

HMD is now extending the lineup with the Vibe2 Pro 5G, which adds a higher-resolution main camera, faster charging and a more powerful processor, according to pre-launch information.

The official unveiled the additional features and specifications on the launch date.