Honda has expanded its electric scooter lineup in India with the launch of the QC3, its third electric two-wheeler after the QC1 and Activa e:. Priced at ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new electric scooter brings a larger battery, longer claimed range and more connected features than the QC1.

QC3 uses a 3.0kWh fixed battery and offers a claimed 145km IDC range on a single charge. Honda says the battery takes around 2 hours and 40 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, while a full charge takes approximately four hours.

The scooter is aimed at everyday family and urban use, with features including a 5-inch TFT display, Honda RoadSync connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, Smart Key functionality and 32 litres of under-seat storage.