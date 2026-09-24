Technology

Honda QC3 Electric Scooter Launched With 145km Range & 3kWh Battery

Honda has launched the QC3 electric scooter in India with a 3kWh battery and claimed 145km IDC range. Priced at ₹1.35 lakh, the QC3 also gets a 5-inch TFT display, RoadSync connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and 32-litre storage.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
Honda QC3
Honda QC3 launched at Rs 1.32 lakh
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Honda has expanded its electric scooter lineup in India with the launch of the QC3, its third electric two-wheeler after the QC1 and Activa e:. Priced at ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new electric scooter brings a larger battery, longer claimed range and more connected features than the QC1.

QC3 uses a 3.0kWh fixed battery and offers a claimed 145km IDC range on a single charge. Honda says the battery takes around 2 hours and 40 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, while a full charge takes approximately four hours.

The scooter is aimed at everyday family and urban use, with features including a 5-inch TFT display, Honda RoadSync connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, Smart Key functionality and 32 litres of under-seat storage.

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Honda QC3 Features And Specifications

Honda QC3
FeatureHonda QC3
Battery3.0kWh fixed battery
Claimed Range145km IDC
0-80% Charging2 hours 40 minutes
Full ChargingApprox. 4 hours
Display5-inch TFT
ConnectivityHonda RoadSync
NavigationTurn-by-turn
Storage32 litres
KeySmart Key
Price₹1.35 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi
ColoursMatt Photon Grey Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Siren Blue

Honda QC3 vs Honda QC1

The QC3 brings a sizeable increase in battery capacity and claimed range over the QC1.

The QC3 has a 3.0kWh battery and 145km IDC range, while the QC1 uses a 1.5kWh battery and has an 80km IDC range according to Honda's current official specifications.

The 102km figure belongs to the Activa e:, which uses two 1.5kWh swappable batteries.

Specification Honda QC1 vs Honda QC3
Honda QC1Honda QC3
Battery: 1.5kWh fixed3.0kWh fixed
IDC Range: 80 km145 km
0-80% Charging: 4 hours 30 minutes2 hours 40 minutes
Full Charging: 6 hours 50 minutesApprox. 4 hours
Display: 5-inch LCD5-inch TFT
Connectivity: Basic connected featuresHonda RoadSync
Navigation: -Turn-by-turn
Under-seat Storage: 26 litres32 litres
Battery Type: FixedFixed

The QC3 therefore adds 65km of claimed IDC range, doubles the battery capacity and increases under-seat storage from 26 litres to 32 litres compared with the QC1. Honda has also added a TFT display, RoadSync connectivity and navigation.

Honda QC3 Price And Availability

Honda has opened bookings for the QC3 for ₹5,000 through its website and participating RedWing dealerships.

The scooter will initially be sold through selected dealerships in Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat and Kollam, with a wider rollout planned in phases.

The QC3 will be offered in Matt Photon Grey Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Shallow Blue and Pearl Siren Blue.

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