Honda has expanded its electric scooter lineup in India with the launch of the QC3, its third electric two-wheeler after the QC1 and Activa e:. Priced at ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new electric scooter brings a larger battery, longer claimed range and more connected features than the QC1.
QC3 uses a 3.0kWh fixed battery and offers a claimed 145km IDC range on a single charge. Honda says the battery takes around 2 hours and 40 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, while a full charge takes approximately four hours.
The scooter is aimed at everyday family and urban use, with features including a 5-inch TFT display, Honda RoadSync connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, Smart Key functionality and 32 litres of under-seat storage.
Honda QC3 Features And Specifications
Honda QC3 vs Honda QC1
The QC3 brings a sizeable increase in battery capacity and claimed range over the QC1.
The QC3 has a 3.0kWh battery and 145km IDC range, while the QC1 uses a 1.5kWh battery and has an 80km IDC range according to Honda's current official specifications.
The 102km figure belongs to the Activa e:, which uses two 1.5kWh swappable batteries.
The QC3 therefore adds 65km of claimed IDC range, doubles the battery capacity and increases under-seat storage from 26 litres to 32 litres compared with the QC1. Honda has also added a TFT display, RoadSync connectivity and navigation.
Honda QC3 Price And Availability
Honda has opened bookings for the QC3 for ₹5,000 through its website and participating RedWing dealerships.
The scooter will initially be sold through selected dealerships in Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat and Kollam, with a wider rollout planned in phases.
The QC3 will be offered in Matt Photon Grey Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Shallow Blue and Pearl Siren Blue.