Technology

Honor 600 Pro Teased Ahead of Expected April Launch

Honor has teased its upcoming 600 series, revealing the Honor 600 Pro with a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a massive 9000mAh battery. The launch is expected around April 23, targeting the mid-premium smartphone segment.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Honor 600 pro
Honor 600 Pro expected to launch in April

Honor has officially teased its upcoming smartphone lineup, confirming the arrival of the much-anticipated Honor 600 series. The latest teaser not only showcases the design of both the standard model and the Honor 600 Pro but also puts an end to earlier speculation around its naming, which was previously referred to under the working label "N series elevated."

The Honor 600 Pro stands out with a refined and modern design, particularly its unique camera layout. The device features a broader, brick-like camera module that houses two vertically aligned lens rings, along with an oval-shaped section that is expected to accommodate a periscope zoom lens.

The teaser video primarily serves as a visual introduction, offering a detailed look at the device while hinting at its positioning in the competitive smartphone market.

While the company has not officially confirmed the launch date, industry expectations suggest an announcement could take place around April 23.

Specifications of Honor 600 Pro
LabelValue
Display6.57-inch LTPS AMOLED, bezel-less punch-hole display
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, octa-core
Rear Camera Triple camera setup 200MP, primary camera, 50MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens
Front Camera50MP with screen flash
Battery9000mAh
SIM & ConnectivityDual SIM, 5G support
Storage256GB internal storage (non-expandable)
Operating SystemAndroid 16

With powerful hardware and a strong emphasis on camera technology, the Honor 600 Pro is shaping up to be a significant addition to Honor's portfolio, targeting users looking for premium features at a competitive price point.

As anticipation builds, the Honor 600 series is expected to bring a blend of design innovation and high-end performance, making it a device to watch in the coming weeks.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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