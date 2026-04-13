Honor 600 Pro Teased Ahead of Expected April Launch

Honor has officially teased its upcoming smartphone lineup, confirming the arrival of the much-anticipated Honor 600 series. The latest teaser not only showcases the design of both the standard model and the Honor 600 Pro but also puts an end to earlier speculation around its naming, which was previously referred to under the working label "N series elevated."

The Honor 600 Pro stands out with a refined and modern design, particularly its unique camera layout. The device features a broader, brick-like camera module that houses two vertically aligned lens rings, along with an oval-shaped section that is expected to accommodate a periscope zoom lens.

The teaser video primarily serves as a visual introduction, offering a detailed look at the device while hinting at its positioning in the competitive smartphone market.