Honor Magic 9 Series Launched With Dual 200MP Cameras

The phone has an aluminium unibody rated IP68, IP69 and IP69K, and ships with MagicOS 11, based on Android 17.

The Honour 9 Pro Max features a 6.8-inch Supreme Black Diamond OLED screen with 2868 x 1320 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 4320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, a 0.98mm bezel, and a peak brightness of 10000 nits.

Honour officially launched its series in China on September 28. It unveiled its Honor Magic 9, and Honor Magic 9 Pro Max. The phones launched with dual 200MP rear cameras.

Processor and Chipset features

It features a sixth-generation Snapdragon 88 Elite mobile processor with 2nm tech, TPhantom Engine 3.0, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 flash storage, Honour Jade Plate-level cooling system 2.0, and RF chip C3.

For the camera unit, the company collaborated with German camera manufacturer ARRI and implemented its cinematic-grade features in its new flagship.

Battery features

The Pro Max packs an 8,800mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The silicon-carbon battery is up to 40 per cent silicon and supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Camera features

The phone drops the round central camera module used on earlier Honor handsets in favour of a rectangular camera island. Its design draws on the three-lens turret of the Arriflex 35 from 1937, with a knurled texture around the main lens.

The main camera has a 200-megapixel, 1/1.28-inch-type sensor, an f/1.57 aperture and optical image stabilisation. The 3.5x telephoto also has a 200-megapixel, 1/1.4-inch sensor and an f/2.6 aperture.

A 50-megapixel ultrawide camera completes the set, although it does not support all ARRI Cinema Mode features. The front camera uses a 55-megapixel square sensor that can capture in landscape or portrait.

The Magic 9 Pro Max supports an ARRI LogC3 video pipeline, giving users more flexibility when colour-grading footage after recording.

Storage Details

The Pro Max runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB to 1TB of storage.

Pricing and Availability

For the basic variant with 12GB + 256GB it is sold for 6499 yuan (about $968), the 12GB + 512GB varient goes on sale for 6999 yuan (about $1,043), the 16GB + 512GB arient priced for7499 yuan (about $1,117) and the final variant 16GB + 1TB priced at 8499 yuan (about $1,266)

The Honor Magic 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour options: Moss Green, Silver, and Shadow Black.

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Honor Magic 9 Specifications and Features

The Honor Magic 9 features a 6.37-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution (2664 × 1236 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is designed to offer smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience.

The device also features a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a dedicated AI button, and a camera/shutter button. It carries IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection against water and dust.

Processor and Chipset Details

Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device is expected to be available with configurations of up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Camera features

For photography, the Honor Magic 9 features a triple rear-camera setup. It includes a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 200MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera. The smartphone also gets a 55MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery features

One of the major highlights of the Magic 9 is its 8,000mAh battery. The phone supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, allowing users to recharge the large battery quickly.

Pricing details

It will be available in a 16GB+512GB configuration priced at 5,999 Yuan (~$900) in China. After the applicable government subsidy, the effective price drops to 5,499 Yuan (~$820).

Colour availability

The phone will be offered in four colours: Explosive Rice White, Curtain Black, Opening White and Olive Green, according to the promotional material.

Honor Magic 9 Pro Max Specifications Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.8-inch LTPO flat display Resolution 2868 × 1320 pixels Resolution Type 1.5K resolution Refresh Rate 120Hz Operating System OS Android 17 UI MagicOS 11 Processor Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 RAM and Storage 12GB + 256GB 6499 yuan (about $968) 12GB + 512GB 6999 yuan (about $1,043) 16GB + 512GB 7499 yuan (about $1,117) 16GB + 1TB 8499 yuan (about $1,266) Rear Camera Rear Camera 200MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 200MP 3.5x periscope telephoto Front Camera 55Megapixel front camera Battery Capacity 8,800mAh battery Wired Charging 100W Wireless Charging 80W Colour Options Moss Green, Silver, Shadow Black