Honor Magic 9 Super Edition With 11,000mAh Battery Launched

Honor has finally unveiled its much-anticipated Magic 9 series in China. Alongside the standard Magic 9 and Magic 9 Pro Max models, the lineup also includes the Magic 9 Super Edition. The series officially launched in China on September 28.

A super-powered version of the standard model, packing the largest battery ever seen in a Magic-series phone.

Honor Magic 9 Series officially launches in China. The lineup includes the Honor Magic 9, Magic 9 Pro Max, and Magic 9 Super Edition.

Honor has launched its latest Magic 9 series, with a major focus on battery capacity and an impressive 11,000mAh battery. The new lineup targets users who want long-lasting battery life without constantly reaching for a charger.

Honor Magic 9 Super Edition

Display features

The newly launched Honor Magic 9 Super Edition features a massive 6.81-inch OLED display with a flat design, offering 2788 x 1280 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for 1.07 billion colours with DCI-P3 coverage.

It reaches 2,000 nits of global peak brightness and up to 10,000 nits locally, while the 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and 1-nit minimum brightness are designed to reduce eye strain. The screen has a 95.5% screen-to-body ratio and 1.03mm narrow bezels.

Battery and Chipset details

The Magic 9 Super Edition packs a massive 11,00mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. This makes it the largest-battery phone in the Magic series.

The handset runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, similar to last year, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The Super Edition runs on MagicOS11, based on Android 17.

Camera features

For the camera, the Magic 9 Super Edition features a 200-megapixel Samsung S5KHP5 main camera with a 1/1.55-inch sensor, f/1.9 aperture, and OIS.

It is joined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 500 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS, plus a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with autofocus support. The front camera is 50 megapixels, and it records video up to 4K at 120fps.

Connectivity features

It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, infrared remote control, and dual-SIM connectivity.

Honor also equips the phone with its C3 RF enhancement chip, Phantom Engine 3.0, and a cooling system that combines a wind-tunnel fan with board-level cooling.

It also comes with an optimal fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection, while the new AI key provides quick access to smart functions. The device measures 161.78 x 76.72 x 8.1mm and weighs around 227 grams.

Pricing and Availability features

Honor offers the phone in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB configurations priced at 4,499 Yuan (~$600), 4,999 Yuan (~$670), and 5,499 Yuan (~$740), respectively.

No 1TB version is available, and colour options include Popcorn Yellow, Curtain Black, Opening Statement, and Olive Green.