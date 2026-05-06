Technology

Honor Play 70C Launched: Is It All Worth Buying?, Check the Specs

Honor Play 70C has been launched in China with a 6.75-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset, 5,300mAh battery and MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15. Priced around ₹9,000, the budget smartphone comes in three colours, though its global launch is not yet confirmed.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Honor Play 70C series
Honor launched the all new Honor Play 70C series

The brand-new Honor Play 70C has been launched with amazing features and a competitive price. The latest offering from the company was unveiled in China on May 5, 2026

The Revolution Of Honor

Honor, which is legally known as Honor Device Co., Ltd., is a major Chinese consumer electronics company that has evolved from a smartphone sub-brand into a globally independent technology leader.

It was originally a subsidiary of Huawei that decided to focus on the youth market and online-first sales.

In November 2020, Huawei sold the Honor smartphone brand to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, a consortium established in September 2020 to acquire it.

As the US government imposed strict rules due to Huawei's business with Iran and North Korea, the company faced multiple allegations of stealing technology from US companies like T-Mobile and Cisco. All this led the US government to impose strict sanctions on Huawei, which ultimately prevented it from using Google apps or fast US chips.

To save face, Huawei sold it to a new group of owners for about $15 billion under the name 'Honor'. Now that Honor is no longer part of the Huawei group, the US government's strict rules no longer apply to the Honor brand. Now they can enter the US markets and use Google apps, YouTube, and the latest technology.

Market Position

In 2025, Honor was one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone companies, surpassing competitors such as Xiaomi and Oppo and achieving almost 11% year-over-year growth in shipments.

It had a strong dominant position in China and Malaysia, where it accounted for 18% of smartphone production by early 2026; by then, it held 7% of the smartphone market.

Products Of Honor

The core of Honor is its smartphone lineup, divided into series based on price and features.

Magic Series

This is actually a premium smartphone range designed to compete with top-tier smartphone brands.

These phones are best for users who need a smartphone with cutting-edge technology, as they feature high-end processors, advanced cameras, and premium designs.

This series also includes foldable phones, such as the Magic V series.

Magic V Series

This is the flagship of the Magic Series, featuring foldable display technology and competing with brands like Samsung.

Number Series

This series includes phones like the Honour 200 or 300, which offer balanced performance and pricing, good cameras, and a stylish design.

These phones are best suited for those who want premium features at a low cost.

X Series

This series focuses heavily on big batteries, delivers decent performance for daily use, and does so at an affordable price.

Honor Play 70C Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.75-inch TFT LCD panel
Refresh Rate90Hz refresh rate
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G81 Ultra (12nm) octa-core chipset
Battery5,300 mAh battery
Charging15W wired charging
Memory and Storage6GB RAM and 128GB Storage
Rear CameraSingle 13 MP Camera
Front Camera5 MP selfie camera
Operating SystemMagicOS 9.0 is based on Android 15
Build7.89mm slim profile, weighing 186 grams
ConnectivityIncludes a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS
Colours AvailableLake Blue, Moonlit Silver, Ink Rock Black

The Honor Play 70C was launched only in China, and its global release has not been officially announced yet. Pricing starts at roughly ₹9,000.

Topics

New gadget launchsmartphone price in india

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...