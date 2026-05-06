It was originally a subsidiary of Huawei that decided to focus on the youth market and online-first sales.

Honor, which is legally known as Honor Device Co., Ltd., is a major Chinese consumer electronics company that has evolved from a smartphone sub-brand into a globally independent technology leader.

The brand-new Honor Play 70C has been launched with amazing features and a competitive price. The latest offering from the company was unveiled in China on May 5, 2026

In November 2020, Huawei sold the Honor smartphone brand to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, a consortium established in September 2020 to acquire it.

As the US government imposed strict rules due to Huawei's business with Iran and North Korea, the company faced multiple allegations of stealing technology from US companies like T-Mobile and Cisco. All this led the US government to impose strict sanctions on Huawei, which ultimately prevented it from using Google apps or fast US chips.

To save face, Huawei sold it to a new group of owners for about $15 billion under the name 'Honor'. Now that Honor is no longer part of the Huawei group, the US government's strict rules no longer apply to the Honor brand. Now they can enter the US markets and use Google apps, YouTube, and the latest technology.

Market Position

In 2025, Honor was one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone companies, surpassing competitors such as Xiaomi and Oppo and achieving almost 11% year-over-year growth in shipments.

It had a strong dominant position in China and Malaysia, where it accounted for 18% of smartphone production by early 2026; by then, it held 7% of the smartphone market.

Products Of Honor

The core of Honor is its smartphone lineup, divided into series based on price and features.

Magic Series

This is actually a premium smartphone range designed to compete with top-tier smartphone brands.

These phones are best for users who need a smartphone with cutting-edge technology, as they feature high-end processors, advanced cameras, and premium designs.

This series also includes foldable phones, such as the Magic V series.

Magic V Series

This is the flagship of the Magic Series, featuring foldable display technology and competing with brands like Samsung.

Number Series

This series includes phones like the Honour 200 or 300, which offer balanced performance and pricing, good cameras, and a stylish design.

These phones are best suited for those who want premium features at a low cost.

X Series

This series focuses heavily on big batteries, delivers decent performance for daily use, and does so at an affordable price.

Honor Play 70C Specifications Specification Details Display 6.75-inch TFT LCD panel Refresh Rate 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra (12nm) octa-core chipset Battery 5,300 mAh battery Charging 15W wired charging Memory and Storage 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage Rear Camera Single 13 MP Camera Front Camera 5 MP selfie camera Operating System MagicOS 9.0 is based on Android 15 Build 7.89mm slim profile, weighing 186 grams Connectivity Includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS Colours Available Lake Blue, Moonlit Silver, Ink Rock Black

The Honor Play 70C was launched only in China, and its global release has not been officially announced yet. Pricing starts at roughly ₹9,000.