The phone features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 200MP primary sensor. The 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor has an f/1.6 aperture and a 23mm equivalent focal length, while the gimbal mechanism provides mechanical stabilisation.

The camera module can physically rotate to follow a subject while recording. Combined with AI-powered subject tracking and three-axis mechanical gimbal stabilisation, the system is designed to keep people in the frame even when they move around.

Honor has launched a rather unusual smartphone in China that puts a robotic camera system at the centre of its design. The new device features a rotating gimbal camera mounted on the top, allowing users to capture hands-free videos without needing a tripod.

The camera setup also includes a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 2.7x optical zoom and up to 200x digital zoom. A 50MP ultrawide camera with a 122-degree field of view completes the rear setup.

On the front, the phone gets a 50MP selfie camera with a 90-degree field of view.

The rear cameras can record videos at up to 4K resolution and 120fps, while the front camera supports 4K video recording at 60fps.

Honor has also partnered with ARRI for the device, further highlighting its focus on mobile filmmaking and professional-style video capture.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Up to 1TB Storage

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, making the device one of the more powerful camera-focused smartphones in its segment.

The phone is equipped with a large 7,060mAh battery and supports 120W wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging.

Connectivity and Other Features

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and USB Type-C. The phone also supports GPS, NavIC, Galileo and GLONASS positioning systems, along with an infrared remote control.

For security, Honor has equipped the device with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

It also features stereo speakers and four microphones with AI-based noise reduction. Other sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, proximity sensor, Hall sensor and an X-axis linear motor.

Despite its large battery and mechanical camera system, the phone weighs 248 grams.

Price and Availability

The Honor Robot Phone is available in Moon Shadow Grey and Star Trail Silver colour options.

The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 9,999, which is approximately Rs. 1.41 lakh.

The higher-end 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model costs CNY 12,999, translating to around Rs. 1.83 lakh.

For now, the device has been launched in China, with no information yet on its availability in other markets.