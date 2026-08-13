Technology

Honor Robot Phone Launched With 200MP Camera and 120W Charging

Honor has launched its Robot Phone in China with a 200MP rotating gimbal camera, AI subject tracking and three-axis stabilisation. It also packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage and a 7,060mAh battery with 120W charging.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Honor Robot Phone
Honor Robot phone launched with 200MP camera
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Honor has launched a rather unusual smartphone in China that puts a robotic camera system at the centre of its design. The new device features a rotating gimbal camera mounted on the top, allowing users to capture hands-free videos without needing a tripod.

The camera module can physically rotate to follow a subject while recording. Combined with AI-powered subject tracking and three-axis mechanical gimbal stabilisation, the system is designed to keep people in the frame even when they move around.

200MP Robotic Gimbal Camera

The phone features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 200MP primary sensor. The 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor has an f/1.6 aperture and a 23mm equivalent focal length, while the gimbal mechanism provides mechanical stabilisation.

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The camera setup also includes a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 2.7x optical zoom and up to 200x digital zoom. A 50MP ultrawide camera with a 122-degree field of view completes the rear setup.

On the front, the phone gets a 50MP selfie camera with a 90-degree field of view.

The rear cameras can record videos at up to 4K resolution and 120fps, while the front camera supports 4K video recording at 60fps.

Honor has also partnered with ARRI for the device, further highlighting its focus on mobile filmmaking and professional-style video capture.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Up to 1TB Storage

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, making the device one of the more powerful camera-focused smartphones in its segment.

The phone is equipped with a large 7,060mAh battery and supports 120W wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging.

Connectivity and Other Features

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and USB Type-C. The phone also supports GPS, NavIC, Galileo and GLONASS positioning systems, along with an infrared remote control.

For security, Honor has equipped the device with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

It also features stereo speakers and four microphones with AI-based noise reduction. Other sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, proximity sensor, Hall sensor and an X-axis linear motor.

Despite its large battery and mechanical camera system, the phone weighs 248 grams.

Price and Availability

The Honor Robot Phone is available in Moon Shadow Grey and Star Trail Silver colour options.

The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 9,999, which is approximately Rs. 1.41 lakh.

The higher-end 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model costs CNY 12,999, translating to around Rs. 1.83 lakh.

For now, the device has been launched in China, with no information yet on its availability in other markets.

Honor Robot Phone Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Performance
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
RAMUp to 16GB
StorageUp to 1TB
Camera
Rear cameras200MP primary + 200MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultrawide
Main sensor1/1.28-inch CMOS, f/1.6 aperture, 23mm equivalent
Telephoto2.7x optical zoom, up to 200x digital zoom
Ultrawide122-degree field of view
Front camera50MP, 90-degree field of view
GimbalThree-axis mechanical stabilisation with AI subject tracking
VideoUp to 4K at 120fps (rear), 4K at 60fps (front)
Battery & Charging
Battery7,060mAh
Wired charging120W
Wireless charging50W
Connectivity
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C
NavigationGPS, NavIC, Galileo, GLONASS
Features
Other featuresInfrared remote control, stereo speakers, four microphones with AI noise reduction
Biometrics3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
SensorsAccelerometer, gyroscope, compass, proximity, Hall sensor, X-axis linear motor
Weight248g
ColoursMoon Shadow Grey, Star Trail Silver
Pricing
12GB + 512GB priceCNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1.41 lakh)
16GB + 1TB priceCNY 12,999 (around Rs. 1.83 lakh)
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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