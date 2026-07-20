Honor has officially opened reservations for its upcoming Robot Phone, giving customers in China an early chance to secure the company's most experimental smartphone ahead of its expected commercial launch in August.
The device is now available for reservation through Honor's official online stores in China, while offline reservations reportedly began earlier this week.
Reservation Benefits and Details
To attract early buyers, Honor is offering several reservation benefits, including a lifetime YOYO AI SVIP membership, a one-year gimbal replacement service, a complete set of standard accessories, up to 24 months of interest-free installments, and trade-in subsidies of up to 2,000 yuan (around $300).
Offline customers are required to pay a 1,000 yuan (around $150) deposit to secure priority purchase benefits.
About the Honor Robot Phone
The Honor Robot Phone is expected to focus heavily on AI-driven experiences, with its unique robotic camera system designed to bring smartphone photography closer to professional camera setups.
The company is positioning the device as a combination of advanced imaging hardware, artificial intelligence, and mechanical innovation.
Honor is expected to reveal more details about the Robot Phone during its official launch event in August.
Honor Robot Phone Expected Specifications and Features
Robotic Gimbal Camera System
Camera Setup
The rumored camera configuration includes:
Honor has reportedly partnered with ARRI, a professional cinema camera company, to bring advanced video capabilities to the device, including:
Display
Expected display specifications:
6.3-inch to 6.4-inch 1.5K flat display
Four-sided narrow bezels
High screen-to-body ratio
Expected 120Hz refresh rate
Performance and Battery
AI Features
The Honor Robot Phone is expected to run an advanced version of Honor's on-device YOYO AI model.
Expected AI capabilities include:
The robotic camera module may also act as a physical expression system during AI interactions, allowing the phone to respond through camera movements.
Other Expected Highlights
Premium titanium alloy mechanical design
AI-powered photography and video features
Professional-level imaging capabilities
Possible integration with Honor's MagicOS ecosystem
Most specifications, including chipset, camera sensors, and display details, are based on leaks and rumors. Honor will confirm official specifications at the launch event.