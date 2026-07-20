Honor has officially opened reservations for its upcoming Robot Phone, giving customers in China an early chance to secure the company's most experimental smartphone ahead of its expected commercial launch in August.

The device is now available for reservation through Honor's official online stores in China, while offline reservations reportedly began earlier this week.

Reservation Benefits and Details

To attract early buyers, Honor is offering several reservation benefits, including a lifetime YOYO AI SVIP membership, a one-year gimbal replacement service, a complete set of standard accessories, up to 24 months of interest-free installments, and trade-in subsidies of up to 2,000 yuan (around $300).