Technology

Honor Robot Phone Reservations Open Ahead of August Launch, Check Specs

Honor has opened reservations for its upcoming Robot Phone in China ahead of its August launch. The AI-powered smartphone is expected to feature a robotic gimbal camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 200MP cameras, ARRI-inspired video features, and advanced YOYO AI capabilities.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Honor Robot Phone
Honor Robot Phone teased ahead of August launch
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Honor has officially opened reservations for its upcoming Robot Phone, giving customers in China an early chance to secure the company's most experimental smartphone ahead of its expected commercial launch in August.

The device is now available for reservation through Honor's official online stores in China, while offline reservations reportedly began earlier this week.

Reservation Benefits and Details

To attract early buyers, Honor is offering several reservation benefits, including a lifetime YOYO AI SVIP membership, a one-year gimbal replacement service, a complete set of standard accessories, up to 24 months of interest-free installments, and trade-in subsidies of up to 2,000 yuan (around $300).

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Offline customers are required to pay a 1,000 yuan (around $150) deposit to secure priority purchase benefits.

About the Honor Robot Phone

The Honor Robot Phone is expected to focus heavily on AI-driven experiences, with its unique robotic camera system designed to bring smartphone photography closer to professional camera setups.

The company is positioning the device as a combination of advanced imaging hardware, artificial intelligence, and mechanical innovation.

Honor is expected to reveal more details about the Robot Phone during its official launch event in August.

Loading post from https://x.com/Honorglobal/status/2028106696728694826

Honor Robot Phone Expected Specifications and Features

Robotic Gimbal Camera System

  • The smartphone is rumored to feature a four-degree-of-freedom titanium alloy robotic camera module.

  • The camera system can reportedly extend automatically in just 0.8 seconds when activated.

  • Supports:

    • 360-degree subject tracking

    • Intelligent camera movement

    • Advanced stabilization features

    • CIPA 5.5-level mechanical image stabilization

Camera Setup

The rumored camera configuration includes:

  • 200MP 4D Gimbal Primary Camera

    • f/1.6 aperture

    • Mechanical stabilization support

  • 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera

  • 200MP Periscope Telephoto Camera

Honor has reportedly partnered with ARRI, a professional cinema camera company, to bring advanced video capabilities to the device, including:

  • ARRI Log C recording

  • Professional-grade LUT colour profiles

Display

Expected display specifications:

  • 6.3-inch to 6.4-inch 1.5K flat display

  • Four-sided narrow bezels

  • High screen-to-body ratio

  • Expected 120Hz refresh rate

Performance and Battery

  • Expected processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

  • Expected charging support:

    • 120W fast charging

AI Features

The Honor Robot Phone is expected to run an advanced version of Honor's on-device YOYO AI model.

Expected AI capabilities include:

  • Emotion recognition

  • Proactive task execution

  • Context-aware assistance

  • AI-powered photography improvements

The robotic camera module may also act as a physical expression system during AI interactions, allowing the phone to respond through camera movements.

Other Expected Highlights

  • Premium titanium alloy mechanical design

  • AI-powered photography and video features

  • Professional-level imaging capabilities

  • Possible integration with Honor's MagicOS ecosystem

Most specifications, including chipset, camera sensors, and display details, are based on leaks and rumors. Honor will confirm official specifications at the launch event.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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