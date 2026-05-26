Honor Watch 6 Plus Is Set To Launch On May 29 In China

The Honor's premium smartphone, the Honor Watch 6 Plus, is set to launch on May 29.First, it will officially hit Chinese retail, and the global release hasn't been made yet.Honor is a leading global provider of smart devices that operates as a fully independent company following its separation from Huawei.
Company Evolution And History
Honor was first launched as a sub-brand of Huawei, focusing primarily on manufacturing budget-friendly smartphones for young users and tech-savvy customers.
In November 2020, Huawei sold Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers (Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology) to save the brand from US trade restrictions.
Following its independence from Huawei, Honor fully regained access to global supply chains, including Google Mobile Services (GMS) and advanced mobile processors such as Qualcomm Snapdragon.
Core Products
Honor operates an "All Scenario" IoT Strategy.
Smartphones
Spans from the premium, cutting-edge Magic Series foldables and flagships to the mid-range Honor Number Series and budget Y Series.
Laptops And Tablets
Builds sleek, productivity-focused hardware like the MagicBook series and high-performance MagicPad tablets.
Wearables
Health-focused wearables, including the long-lasting Honor Watch series and affordable Honor Choice fitness trackers.
Available Colours
Shadow Black
Speed Blue/Flying Blue
Racing Grey
Twilight Brown
In China, the base model is priced at 1,199 Yuan (approximately ₹16,843).