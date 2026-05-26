Technology

Honor Watch 6 Plus Is Set To Launch On May 29 In China

Honor is set to launch its premium "Honor Watch 6 Plus" in China on May 29, featuring a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 3,000 nits brightness, up to 35 days of battery life, 120+ sports modes and advanced health tracking. The smartwatch starts at 1,199 Yuan (around ₹16,843).

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Honor watch 6 Plus
Honor Watch 6 Plus is going to launch in China

The Honor's premium smartphone, the Honor Watch 6 Plus, is set to launch on May 29.First, it will officially hit Chinese retail, and the global release hasn't been made yet.Honor is a leading global provider of smart devices that operates as a fully independent company following its separation from Huawei.

Company Evolution And History

Honor was first launched as a sub-brand of Huawei, focusing primarily on manufacturing budget-friendly smartphones for young users and tech-savvy customers.

In November 2020, Huawei sold Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers (Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology) to save the brand from US trade restrictions.

Following its independence from Huawei, Honor fully regained access to global supply chains, including Google Mobile Services (GMS) and advanced mobile processors such as Qualcomm Snapdragon.

Core Products

Honor operates an "All Scenario" IoT Strategy.

Smartphones

Spans from the premium, cutting-edge Magic Series foldables and flagships to the mid-range Honor Number Series and budget Y Series.

Laptops And Tablets

Builds sleek, productivity-focused hardware like the MagicBook series and high-performance MagicPad tablets.

Wearables

Health-focused wearables, including the long-lasting Honor Watch series and affordable Honor Choice fitness trackers.

Honor Watch 6 Plus Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display & Design
Display1.46-inch circular AMOLED display with 464 x 464 resolution and 317 PPI
BrightnessUp to 3,000 nits peak brightness
Wet-Touch SupportTouchscreen functions accurately even when wet
Build Quality46.5mm circular dial, 10.8mm thick case, aluminium alloy or 316L stainless steel front shell
Durability5ATM and IP69 ratings for water- and dust-resistance
Battery Performance
Standard Bluetooth ModeUp to 17 days typical usage
Power-Saving ModeUp to 35 days battery life
Continuous GPS Tracking42 hours with navigation constantly running
Smart Connectivity
OS CompatibilityMagicOS with Bluetooth 5.4, supports Android 9.0+, iOS 15.1+, HarmonyOS 6.0+
Calls & VoiceSpeaker and microphone for Bluetooth calling, YOYO voice assistant with DeepSeek AI integration
ConvenienceNFC for contactless payments, gesture controls, standalone music playback
Fitness & Health
Sports ModesOver 120 sports modes including professional Badminton Mode and Football Mode
NavigationDual-frequency, six-satellite GNSS chip with offline maps support
Health Suite24-hour blood pressure risk assessment, atrial fibrillation/arrhythmia alerts, sleep apnea monitoring, 60-second health scan

Available Colours

  • Shadow Black

  • Speed Blue/Flying Blue

  • Racing Grey

  • Twilight Brown

In China, the base model is priced at 1,199 Yuan (approximately ₹16,843).

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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