Honor Watch 6 Plus Is Set To Launch On May 29 In China

The Honor's premium smartphone, the Honor Watch 6 Plus, is set to launch on May 29.First, it will officially hit Chinese retail, and the global release hasn't been made yet.Honor is a leading global provider of smart devices that operates as a fully independent company following its separation from Huawei.

Company Evolution And History

Honor was first launched as a sub-brand of Huawei, focusing primarily on manufacturing budget-friendly smartphones for young users and tech-savvy customers.

In November 2020, Huawei sold Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers (Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology) to save the brand from US trade restrictions.