The panel could reach a nit brightness of 10,000, which would again be the first in smartphone history, though real-world full-screen brightness is likely to be a more relevant metric for everyday use.

Honor X80 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It features 2788 x 1280 resolution and 3840Hz PWM dimming.

Honor has confirmed the X80 Pro Max will launch in China, debuting on June 22 with the largest battery ever in Honor's history. The company unveiled the important features, battery and colour options.

Processor and Internal features

The Honor X80 Pro Max is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset. The device is not a flagship processor, but it is fully focused on battery performance and durability.

Besides, the phone is tipped to carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, alongside enhanced drop protection.

The company has also announced a complimentary screen replacement programme for eligible accidental-damage cases during the coverage period.

Camera and Battery features

The standout feature of the Honor X80 Pro Max is its battery life. Honor has confirmed that it comes with a 11,000 mAh battery and support for 90 W wired Charging, while official promotional material also points to 27 W wired reverse charging, which allows the phone to power accessories and other devices. It features a 50MP primary rear camera.

Storage features

Honor X80 Pro Max will feature storage options including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 512 GB.

Colour Features

The device is available in four colour options: Lightning Red, Black Armour, Moon Shadow White and Vitality Orange. Honor has also opened reservations for the smartphone through its official online store.

The company has not announced plans to launch the X80 Pro Max in India. The company is expected to reveal the price and market availability of Honor X 80 Pro during the June 22 launch event.

As the price is currently unknown, users eagerly awaiting a long-lasting battery could consider purchasing the Honor X80 Pro Max.