Technology

Honor X80 Pro Max Confirmed With 11,000mAh Battery Ahead of June 22 Launch

Honor has confirmed the launch of the X80 Pro Max in China on June 22. The smartphone will feature a record-breaking 11,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, 6.8-inch OLED display, 90W fast charging, and IP69K-rated durability.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Honor X80 Pro Max
Honor X80 Pro Max set to launch on June 22

Honor has confirmed the X80 Pro Max will launch in China, debuting on June 22 with the largest battery ever in Honor's history. The company unveiled the important features, battery and colour options.

Display features

Honor X80 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It features 2788 x 1280 resolution and 3840Hz PWM dimming.

The panel could reach a nit brightness of 10,000, which would again be the first in smartphone history, though real-world full-screen brightness is likely to be a more relevant metric for everyday use.

Processor and Internal features

The Honor X80 Pro Max is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset.  The device is not a flagship processor, but it is fully focused on battery performance and durability.

Besides, the phone is tipped to carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, alongside enhanced drop protection.

The company has also announced a complimentary screen replacement programme for eligible accidental-damage cases during the coverage period.

Camera and Battery features

The standout feature of the Honor X80 Pro Max is its battery life. Honor has confirmed that it comes with a 11,000 mAh battery and support for 90 W wired Charging, while official promotional material also points to 27 W wired reverse charging, which allows the phone to power accessories and other devices. It features a 50MP primary rear camera.

Storage features

Honor X80 Pro Max will feature storage options including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 512 GB.

Colour Features

The device is available in four colour options: Lightning Red, Black Armour, Moon Shadow White and Vitality Orange.  Honor has also opened reservations for the smartphone through its official online store.

The company has not announced plans to launch the X80 Pro Max in India. The company is expected to reveal the price and market availability of Honor X 80 Pro during the June 22 launch event.

As the price is currently unknown, users eagerly awaiting a long-lasting battery could consider purchasing the Honor X80 Pro Max.

Honor X80 Pro Max Specifications
LabelValue
Display6.8-inch 1.5K OLED display
Resolution around 2788 × 1280 pixels
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor
DesignWater-resistant design
Enhanced durability and drop protection
Battery11,000 mAh battery
90 W wired Charging
27 W wired reverse charging
Camera50 MP selfie camera
RAM and Storage Variants8GB RAM and 128GB Storage
8GB RAM and 256GB storage
8GB RAM and 512GB Storage
12GB RAM and 512GB Storage
Colour OptionsLightning Red
Black Armour
Moon Shadow White
Vitality Orange
Launching DateJune 22 (in China)

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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