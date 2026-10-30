Honor X8e 4G Launched With 108MP Camera and 120Hz Display

The smartphone sports a 6.87-inch TFT LCD that offers 16.7 million colours, a 1592 x 720 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1020 nits of HBM brightness.

Honor has expanded its X series by launching the Honor X8e 4G in Azerbaijan. The newly launched smartphone reflects similar features to the Honour X7e Plus 4G, which was launched in early August.

Honor has launched the Honor X8e 4G smartphone in Azerbaijan, expanding its X series with a focus on battery life, durability, and everyday performance.

The screen also includes eye-comfort features such as dynamic dimming and an e-book mode. These features are designed to improve the viewing experience during everyday use.

Processor details

The Honor X8e 4G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 processor, built on a 6nm manufacturing process, alongside an Adreno 610 GPU. The device runs on MagicOS 10, based on Android 16. It carries IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance under specified testing conditions.

It also features an AI Image to Video 2.0, which can turn still images into video content, and a dedicated AI button for quick access to supported functions.

RAM and Storage

The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also supports RAM Turbo technology, which uses virtual memory to expand available memory.

Camera details

The Honor X8e 4G features a dual rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and an auxiliary lens.

The rear camera supports video recording at up to 1080p and offers up to 8x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 5MP front-facing camera.

The 108MP primary camera is one of the handset's key highlights, although real-world image quality will also depend on factors such as lighting, image processing, and camera software.

Battery and Connectivity features

The Honor X8e 4G is powered by a 7700 mAh battery and supports 45W Honour SuperCharge.

The Honor X8e 4G supports dual Nano-SIM connectivity and 4G networks. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port.

The smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a single bottom-firing speaker. As its name suggests, the device does not support 5G connectivity.

Colour and Availability details

The handset is available in Sunrise Orange, Desert Gold, and Velvet Black colours.

The Honor X8e 4G has appeared on HONOR's official Azerbaijan website. Local retailer listings indicate that the 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced between AZN 688 and AZN 820, depending on the retailer.

Honor has not confirmed the phone's pricing or launch timeline for India and other international markets in the available information.