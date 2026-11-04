The HP OmniBook 5 features a 14-inch 2K OLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The display supports 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage and HP Eye Ease technology, which is designed to provide a more comfortable viewing experience.

On November 3, HP launched two new laptops: the OmniBook 5 for students and the ProBook 4 G2iS for small businesses and mobile professionals.

HP has launched two new laptops in India, the OmniBook 5 and ProBook 4 G2iS. Both Laptops can be pre-booked until November 10, and the ProBook goes on sale on November 6.

The laptop measures 11.77 mm thick and weighs 1.16 kg. The screen also offers up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Processor and Storage details

It is equipped with an Intel Core 7 CPU and an NPU with up to 16 TOPS of capacity. The laptop comes with integrated Intel Graphics, 8GB LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD in the reported launch configuration.

Battery details

HP offers up to 42 hours of local video playback. It also features a 180-degree hinge, two full-function USB-C ports, and a 65W GaN charger. The company also claims that the battery can reach 50% charge in approximately 30 minutes.

Camera and connectivity details

It features an FHD IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition support for video calls and online meetings, plus dual microphones and Poly Studio-tuned audio.

For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB Type-C ports with 10Gbps data transfer support, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5 mm headphone-and-microphone combo jack.

Colour and Pricing details

It will be offered in four colour variants: Smoke Silver, Starlit Blue, Peony Pink, and Soft Honeydew.

HP India launched the OmniBook 5; prices start at ₹1,09,999, with effective prices dropping to ₹79,999. The laptop can be pre-booked until November 10, and the ProBook goes on sale from Dhanteras on November 6.

HP ProBook 4 G2iS details

Display details

The HP ProBook 4 G2iS features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage.

It also includes HP Eye Ease technology for improved viewing comfort.

Processor and Storage details

The ProBook 4 G2iS runs on up to an Intel Core 7 350 processor, with an integrated NPU delivering up to 17 TOPS of AI performance.

The laptop supports up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage, depending on the configuration.

It runs Windows 11 Pro and comes with integrated Intel Graphics. These hardware capabilities are designed to support business applications, multitasking and AI-assisted productivity workflows.

Battery details

It packs a 70Wh battery with HP Fast Charge support. HP claims that the battery can reach 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes. It also features MIL-STD-tested durability, making it suitable for professionals who frequently travel or work in different environments.

For security, it includes HP DriveLock, HP Secure Erase, the Absolute Persistence Module and a physical camera privacy shutter.

Camera and Connectivity details

The ProBook 4 G2iS features an FHD HDR and IR camera along with dual microphones. It also supports AI-based noise reduction to help minimise background noise during online meetings and calls.

Other features include Poly Studio-tuned audio and a backlit, spill-resistant keyboard.

For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Colour and Pricing

The laptop is available in three colour options: Mist Silver, Atmospheric Blue and Eclipse Grey.

It is priced at Rs. 86,000. The laptop can be pre-booked until November 10, and the ProBook goes on sale from Dhanteras on November 6.

OmniBook 5 Key Specifications Specification Details Display 14-inch 2K OLED Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Colour coverage 100% DCI-P3 Processor Up to Intel Core 7 NPU Up to 16 TOPS Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 8GB LPDDR5-6400 (reported configuration) Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home Single Language Camera FHD IR camera Audio Poly Studio, DTS:X Ultra Battery 60Wh Charging 65W USB-C GaN Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Weight 1.16kg Thickness 11.77mm Colours Smoke Silver, Starlit Blue, Peony Pink, Soft Honeydew