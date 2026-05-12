Technology

HP OmniPad 12 Launched in India With Detachable Keyboard, Snapdragon Processor

HP launched the OmniPad 12 in India, an Android tablet with a detachable keyboard, 12-inch 2K display, Snapdragon processor, 8GB RAM and up to 18 hours battery life. Priced at ₹48,999, it will be available from June via HP online store, Amazon, Reliance and HP World stores.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
HP Omnipad 12 launched in india
HP Omnipad 12 launched in India with Denim Blue colour

HP has launched its new HP OmniPad 12 in India. The device is designed for first-time PC users, students and working professionals who want the flexibility of both a tablet and a laptop.

The HP OmniPad 12 features a detachable keyboard, enabling users to switch between tablet and laptop modes as needed. The device runs on Google's Android operating system and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The tablet features a 12-inch 2K multi-touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a refresh rate up to 90Hz. HP says the display can deliver up to 400 nits of brightness, making it suitable for study, work, entertainment and video calls.

The HP OmniPad 12 features 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS internal storage, expandable via a microSD card reader. For cameras, the device gets a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video meetings.

One of the device's major highlights is its battery life. HP claims the OmniPad 12 can deliver up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. It packs a 2-cell 31Wh lithium-ion polymer battery and comes with a 33W power adapter.

The tablet is priced at ₹48,999 in India and will go on sale from June through HP's online store, Amazon, Reliance, and HP World stores. It will be available in a single Denim Blue colour option.

Along with the OmniPad 12, HP has also introduced several new AI-powered PCs and workplace devices in India. These include the HP EliteBoard G1a keyboard PC, new EliteBook and ProBook business laptops, OmniBook consumer laptops, workstations, and Poly video conferencing solutions.

HP OmniPad 12 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Product NameHP OmniPad 12
Operating SystemAndroid
Display
Display12-inch 2K multi-touch display
Aspect Ratio16:10
Refresh RateUp to 90Hz
BrightnessUp to 400 nits
Performance
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon SM6475Q
CPUSix cores, up to 2.40GHz
GPUQualcomm Adreno GPU
RAM8GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB UFS internal storage
Expandable StoragemicroSD card reader support
Camera
Rear Camera13MP
Front Camera8MP
Input & Audio
KeyboardFull-size detachable Mica Silver soft cover keyboard
Keyboard ConnectivityPOGO pins
TouchpadHP Imagepad
SpeakersQuad speakers
MicrophonesDual microphones
Audio SupportDTS:X Ultra
Connectivity
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
PortsUSB 2.0 Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Battery & Power
Battery2-cell 31Wh lithium-ion polymer battery
Charging33W power adapter
Battery LifeUp to 18 hours
Physical
Tablet Weight600 grams
Keyboard Weight650 grams
ColourDenim Blue
Price & Availability
Price in India₹48,999
Availabilityfrom June via HP online store, Amazon, Reliance and HP World stores

Other HP Products Launched in India

HP EliteBoard G1a

HP also introduced the EliteBoard G1a, a keyboard PC designed for workplace and enterprise use. It comes in a keyboard form factor and is powered by AMD processors. The device supports up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance for AI tasks.

Price: ₹89,900

Availability: HP online store

HP EliteBook and ProBook Business Laptops

HP expanded its enterprise laptop portfolio with the launch of new business-focused laptops in India.

Models and Prices

HP Business Laptops Pricing
ModelStarting Price
HP EliteBook X G2 series₹2,50,000
HP EliteBook 8 G2 series₹2,30,000
HP ProBook 4 G2 series₹1,35,000

Intel, AMD and Qualcomm processors power these laptops and offer up to 85 TOPS of AI performance. They also come with enterprise security features such as HP Wolf Security and HP Sure View.

Availability: HP online store and HP Connect

HP OmniBook Consumer AI Laptops

HP has also launched new consumer-focused OmniBook AI laptops in India. The new range includes the OmniBook Ultra 14, OmniBook X, OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3.

Models and Prices

HP OmniBook Laptops
ModelProcessorStarting PriceColour Options
OmniBook Ultra 14Qualcomm Snapdragon₹1,89,999Stone Blue
OmniBook Ultra 14Intel₹2,14,999Eclipse Gray, Silk Sand
OmniBook XIntel Ultra processors₹1,69,999Not specified
OmniBook 5Not specified₹1,24,999Not specified

HP says the new OmniBook laptops support AI-based features, such as gesture controls and posture correction, via the HP AI app.

Availability: HP online store and HP World stores

HP Enterprise and Workplace Devices

HP has also announced the availability of several enterprise-oriented products in India through commercial channel partners.

Products Announced

  • HP Z8 Fury G6i

  • HP ZGX Nano G1n AI Station

  • HP Z4 G6i

  • HP ZBook X G2i 16

  • Poly G62 video conferencing solution

  • Poly Mission series headset

These products will be available through HP's commercial channel partners and resellers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of HP OmniPad 12 in India and where can I buy it?
The HP OmniPad 12 is priced at ₹48,999 in India. It will be available from June through HP's online store, Amazon, Reliance, and HP World stores in a single Denim Blue color option.
What processor and RAM does the HP OmniPad 12 have?
The HP OmniPad 12 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with six cores running up to 2.40GHz. It comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card.
How long does the HP OmniPad 12 battery last?
HP claims the OmniPad 12 can deliver up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. It has a 2-cell 31Wh lithium-ion polymer battery and comes with a 33W power adapter for charging.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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