HP has launched its new HP OmniPad 12 in India. The device is designed for first-time PC users, students and working professionals who want the flexibility of both a tablet and a laptop.
The HP OmniPad 12 features a detachable keyboard, enabling users to switch between tablet and laptop modes as needed. The device runs on Google's Android operating system and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
The tablet features a 12-inch 2K multi-touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a refresh rate up to 90Hz. HP says the display can deliver up to 400 nits of brightness, making it suitable for study, work, entertainment and video calls.
The HP OmniPad 12 features 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS internal storage, expandable via a microSD card reader. For cameras, the device gets a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video meetings.
One of the device's major highlights is its battery life. HP claims the OmniPad 12 can deliver up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. It packs a 2-cell 31Wh lithium-ion polymer battery and comes with a 33W power adapter.
The tablet is priced at ₹48,999 in India and will go on sale from June through HP's online store, Amazon, Reliance, and HP World stores. It will be available in a single Denim Blue colour option.
Along with the OmniPad 12, HP has also introduced several new AI-powered PCs and workplace devices in India. These include the HP EliteBoard G1a keyboard PC, new EliteBook and ProBook business laptops, OmniBook consumer laptops, workstations, and Poly video conferencing solutions.
Other HP Products Launched in India
HP EliteBoard G1a
HP also introduced the EliteBoard G1a, a keyboard PC designed for workplace and enterprise use. It comes in a keyboard form factor and is powered by AMD processors. The device supports up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance for AI tasks.
Price: ₹89,900
Availability: HP online store
HP EliteBook and ProBook Business Laptops
HP expanded its enterprise laptop portfolio with the launch of new business-focused laptops in India.
Models and Prices
Intel, AMD and Qualcomm processors power these laptops and offer up to 85 TOPS of AI performance. They also come with enterprise security features such as HP Wolf Security and HP Sure View.
Availability: HP online store and HP Connect
HP OmniBook Consumer AI Laptops
HP has also launched new consumer-focused OmniBook AI laptops in India. The new range includes the OmniBook Ultra 14, OmniBook X, OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3.
Models and Prices
HP says the new OmniBook laptops support AI-based features, such as gesture controls and posture correction, via the HP AI app.
Availability: HP online store and HP World stores
HP Enterprise and Workplace Devices
HP has also announced the availability of several enterprise-oriented products in India through commercial channel partners.
Products Announced
HP Z8 Fury G6i
HP ZGX Nano G1n AI Station
HP Z4 G6i
HP ZBook X G2i 16
Poly G62 video conferencing solution
Poly Mission series headset
These products will be available through HP's commercial channel partners and resellers.