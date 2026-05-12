The tablet features a 12-inch 2K multi-touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a refresh rate up to 90Hz. HP says the display can deliver up to 400 nits of brightness, making it suitable for study, work, entertainment and video calls.

The HP OmniPad 12 features a detachable keyboard, enabling users to switch between tablet and laptop modes as needed. The device runs on Google's Android operating system and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

HP has launched its new HP OmniPad 12 in India. The device is designed for first-time PC users, students and working professionals who want the flexibility of both a tablet and a laptop.

The HP OmniPad 12 features 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS internal storage, expandable via a microSD card reader. For cameras, the device gets a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video meetings.

One of the device's major highlights is its battery life. HP claims the OmniPad 12 can deliver up to 18 hours of use on a single charge. It packs a 2-cell 31Wh lithium-ion polymer battery and comes with a 33W power adapter.

The tablet is priced at ₹48,999 in India and will go on sale from June through HP's online store, Amazon, Reliance, and HP World stores. It will be available in a single Denim Blue colour option.

Along with the OmniPad 12, HP has also introduced several new AI-powered PCs and workplace devices in India. These include the HP EliteBoard G1a keyboard PC, new EliteBook and ProBook business laptops, OmniBook consumer laptops, workstations, and Poly video conferencing solutions.

HP OmniPad 12 Specifications Specification Details Product Name HP OmniPad 12 Operating System Android Display Display 12-inch 2K multi-touch display Aspect Ratio 16:10 Refresh Rate Up to 90Hz Brightness Up to 400 nits Performance Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6475Q CPU Six cores, up to 2.40GHz GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB UFS internal storage Expandable Storage microSD card reader support Camera Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 8MP Input & Audio Keyboard Full-size detachable Mica Silver soft cover keyboard Keyboard Connectivity POGO pins Touchpad HP Imagepad Speakers Quad speakers Microphones Dual microphones Audio Support DTS:X Ultra Connectivity Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB 2.0 Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack Battery & Power Battery 2-cell 31Wh lithium-ion polymer battery Charging 33W power adapter Battery Life Up to 18 hours Physical Tablet Weight 600 grams Keyboard Weight 650 grams Colour Denim Blue Price & Availability Price in India ₹48,999 Availability from June via HP online store, Amazon, Reliance and HP World stores

Other HP Products Launched in India

HP EliteBoard G1a

HP also introduced the EliteBoard G1a, a keyboard PC designed for workplace and enterprise use. It comes in a keyboard form factor and is powered by AMD processors. The device supports up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance for AI tasks.

Price: ₹89,900

Availability: HP online store

HP EliteBook and ProBook Business Laptops

HP expanded its enterprise laptop portfolio with the launch of new business-focused laptops in India.

Models and Prices

HP Business Laptops Pricing Model Starting Price HP EliteBook X G2 series ₹2,50,000 HP EliteBook 8 G2 series ₹2,30,000 HP ProBook 4 G2 series ₹1,35,000

Intel, AMD and Qualcomm processors power these laptops and offer up to 85 TOPS of AI performance. They also come with enterprise security features such as HP Wolf Security and HP Sure View.

Availability: HP online store and HP Connect

HP OmniBook Consumer AI Laptops

HP has also launched new consumer-focused OmniBook AI laptops in India. The new range includes the OmniBook Ultra 14, OmniBook X, OmniBook 5 and OmniBook 3.

Models and Prices

HP OmniBook Laptops Model Processor Starting Price Colour Options OmniBook Ultra 14 Qualcomm Snapdragon ₹1,89,999 Stone Blue OmniBook Ultra 14 Intel ₹2,14,999 Eclipse Gray, Silk Sand OmniBook X Intel Ultra processors ₹1,69,999 Not specified OmniBook 5 Not specified ₹1,24,999 Not specified

HP says the new OmniBook laptops support AI-based features, such as gesture controls and posture correction, via the HP AI app.

Availability: HP online store and HP World stores

HP Enterprise and Workplace Devices

HP has also announced the availability of several enterprise-oriented products in India through commercial channel partners.

Products Announced

HP Z8 Fury G6i

HP ZGX Nano G1n AI Station

HP Z4 G6i

HP ZBook X G2i 16

Poly G62 video conferencing solution

Poly Mission series headset

These products will be available through HP's commercial channel partners and resellers.