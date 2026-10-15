The newly launched HP ZBook Ultra G3a is designed specifically for AI engineers, software developers, and data scientists who need to build, train, and run massive AI models directly on their device without relying on expensive or insecure cloud servers.

HP has expanded its ZBook line with the launch of the ZBook Ultra G3a in India on October 14, 2026. HP made the global announcement earlier, on September 15, 2026.

HP has launched the new ZBook Ultra G3a in India with an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro series processor. It focuses on local, high-performance AI development without relying on expensive or insecure cloud servers.

Features of the HP ZBook Ultra G3a

Display features

The ZBook Ultra G3a features a 16-inch 2.8K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate to make scrolling and supported animations feel smoother.

The high resolution should keep text and visuals sharp, while the OLED panel and its colour accuracy should suit designers and content creators.

Processor features

The HP ZBook Ultra G3a ships with Windows 11 Pro. It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor, featuring a 16-core CPU and an AMD Graphics chip. It includes 160 GB of dedicated VRAM.

A standout feature is its 55 TOPS NPU. The HP ZBook Ultra G3a claims that it can support local AI workloads. It can run LLMs with up to 300 billion parameters locally.

The laptop's new thermal design enables up to 81.8% higher TDP. The laptop features a backlit keyboard. The keyboard is hot-swappable too. It also gets a dedicated Copilot key. The laptop features a fingerprint scanner for security. It also has a 5MP IR camera for better image quality.

Battery features

The company claims up to 14 hours of battery life from the laptop's 96Wh battery. It also supports 140W and 180W GaN USB-C charging, depending on the configuration, delivering high charging power in a compact adapter.

It also offers 5G connectivity, keeping users connected even when Wi-Fi is unavailable. The HP ZBook Ultra G3a weighs about 1.9kg and measures 17.9mm thick.

Price, Colour, and Availability

In India, the HP ZBook Ultra G3a is priced at Rs. 2,89,990. It is available in a single colour. You can buy the HP ZBook Ultra G3a from official offline and online retail partners.