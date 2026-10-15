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HP ZBook Ultra G3a Launched in India at ₹2,89,990 With Ryzen AI Max+ Pro

HP has launched the ZBook Ultra G3a in India at Rs 289990, targeting AI developers and data scientists with powerful local AI processing. The laptop features up to an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor, a 55 TOPS NPU, up to 192GB unified memory, and a 16-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
HP ZBook Ultra G3a
HP ZBook Ultra G3a launched with Ryzen AI Max+ Pro
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HP has launched the new ZBook Ultra G3a in India with an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro series processor. It focuses on local, high-performance AI development without relying on expensive or insecure cloud servers.

ZBook Ultra G3a details

HP has expanded its ZBook line with the launch of the ZBook Ultra G3a in India on October 14, 2026. HP made the global announcement earlier, on September 15, 2026.

The newly launched HP ZBook Ultra G3a is designed specifically for AI engineers, software developers, and data scientists who need to build, train, and run massive AI models directly on their device without relying on expensive or insecure cloud servers.

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Features of the HP ZBook Ultra G3a

Display features

The ZBook Ultra G3a features a 16-inch 2.8K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate to make scrolling and supported animations feel smoother.

The high resolution should keep text and visuals sharp, while the OLED panel and its colour accuracy should suit designers and content creators.

Processor features

The HP ZBook Ultra G3a ships with Windows 11 Pro. It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor, featuring a 16-core CPU and an AMD Graphics chip. It includes 160 GB of dedicated VRAM.

A standout feature is its 55 TOPS NPU. The HP ZBook Ultra G3a claims that it can support local AI workloads. It can run LLMs with up to 300 billion parameters locally.

The laptop's new thermal design enables up to 81.8% higher TDP. The laptop features a backlit keyboard. The keyboard is hot-swappable too. It also gets a dedicated Copilot key. The laptop features a fingerprint scanner for security. It also has a 5MP IR camera for better image quality.

Battery features

The company claims up to 14 hours of battery life from the laptop's 96Wh battery. It also supports 140W and 180W GaN USB-C charging, depending on the configuration, delivering high charging power in a compact adapter.

It also offers 5G connectivity, keeping users connected even when Wi-Fi is unavailable. The HP ZBook Ultra G3a weighs about 1.9kg and measures 17.9mm thick.

Price, Colour, and Availability

In India, the HP ZBook Ultra G3a is priced at Rs. 2,89,990. It is available in a single colour. You can buy the HP ZBook Ultra G3a from official offline and online retail partners.

HP ZBook Ultra G3a Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display16-inch display; configurations include WUXGA IPS and 2.8K OLED
Refresh RateUp to 120Hz (OLED configuration)
Performance
ProcessorUp to AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495
GraphicsIntegrated AMD Radeon 8065S Graphics
AI PerformanceUp to 55 TOPS NPU performance
RAMUp to 192GB unified LPDDR5x memory
StorageUp to 1TB SSD in listed Indian configurations
Software
Operating SystemWindows 11 Pro
Battery
Battery96Wh; Up to 14 hours
Connectivity
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0
PortsThunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader
Design & Build
Camera5MP IR camera
KeyboardBacklit, spill-resistant keyboard
SecurityFingerprint reader and HP security features
Thickness17.9mm
Weight1.9kg
ColourEclipse Gray
Pricing
PriceIn India ₹2,89,990
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