Technology

Huawei Nova 16 Series Launch on June 1; Nova 16 Ultra Key Details Surface

Huawei has confirmed the launch of the Nova 16 series in China on June 1, featuring the Nova 16, 16 Pro, 16 Ultra and 16z models. The lineup is expected to bring upgraded cameras, larger batteries, premium designs and Kirin chipsets, with reservations already open.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Nova 16 series
Huawei Nova 16 series set to launch on June 1

Huawei has officially confirmed that its much-anticipated Nova 16 series will debut in China on June 1. Alongside the smartphones, the company is also set to launch the MatePad Pro Max tablet, which made its global debut earlier this month.

The upcoming Nova 16 lineup is expected to include four models: Huawei Nova 16, Nova 16 Pro, Nova 16 Ultra, and Nova 16z. Huawei has already started reservations for the smartphones in China, signalling an imminent release.

Design and Camera Setup

The company has teased the devices' designs ahead of launch. The Nova 16 Pro and Nova 16 Ultra will feature a premium-looking triple rear camera setup, housed in two large circular camera rings over a rectangular camera island. Huawei has showcased the Nova 16 Pro in Sky Blue and iridescent colour options.

Meanwhile, the standard Nova 16 is expected to feature a dual rear camera system while retaining a design language similar to that of the Pro and Ultra variants. The budget-focused Nova 16z will sport a pill-shaped rear camera module featuring dual cameras and dual LED flash units.

On the front, the Nova 16 Pro and Nova 16 Ultra are tipped to feature dual selfie cameras housed inside a pill-shaped cutout. In comparison, the standard Nova 16 and Nova 16z may feature a single selfie camera in a hole-punch display cutout.

Huawei is expected to reveal more details about the devices in the coming days. Leaks suggest the Nova 16 Ultra could bring major upgrades in imaging, performance and battery life, positioning it as the premium model in the series.

Huawei Nova 16 Series: Expected Specifications

Huawei Nova 16 Ultra
SpecificationDetails
Display6.84-inch LTPO display
ChipsetKirin 9-series chipset
Battery7,000mAh battery
Rear CameraTriple rear camera setup with telephoto lens
Main CameraRumoured 50MP main camera with 1/1.3-inch sensor
StorageExpected 1TB storage option
DesignMetal frame design
Front CameraDual front cameras in a pill-shaped cutout
Huawei Nova 16 Pro
SpecificationDetails
Rear CameraTriple rear camera setup with telephoto sensor
Front CameraDual front cameras
DesignMetal frame body
Storage512GB storage option
ColorsSky Blue and iridescent colour variants
Huawei Nova 16
SpecificationDetails
Rear CameraDual rear camera setup
Front CameraHole-punch selfie camera
Main CameraExpected 50MP main camera (similar to Nova 15 series)
Additional CamerasRumoured 50MP ultrawide lens and 50MP telephoto sensor
Selfie Camera50MP front camera expected
Storage256GB storage variant likely
Huawei Nova 16z
SpecificationDetails
Camera DesignPill-shaped rear camera module
Rear CameraDual rear cameras with dual LED flash
Front CameraHole-punch selfie camera
Storage256GB storage option expected

Huawei is expected to focus heavily on camera performance, battery improvements and overall performance upgrades with the Nova 16 lineup, especially on the Pro and Ultra variants. More official details are likely to be revealed before the June 1 launch event.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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