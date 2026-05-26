Huawei has officially confirmed that its much-anticipated Nova 16 series will debut in China on June 1. Alongside the smartphones, the company is also set to launch the MatePad Pro Max tablet, which made its global debut earlier this month.
The upcoming Nova 16 lineup is expected to include four models: Huawei Nova 16, Nova 16 Pro, Nova 16 Ultra, and Nova 16z. Huawei has already started reservations for the smartphones in China, signalling an imminent release.
Design and Camera Setup
The company has teased the devices' designs ahead of launch. The Nova 16 Pro and Nova 16 Ultra will feature a premium-looking triple rear camera setup, housed in two large circular camera rings over a rectangular camera island. Huawei has showcased the Nova 16 Pro in Sky Blue and iridescent colour options.
Meanwhile, the standard Nova 16 is expected to feature a dual rear camera system while retaining a design language similar to that of the Pro and Ultra variants. The budget-focused Nova 16z will sport a pill-shaped rear camera module featuring dual cameras and dual LED flash units.
On the front, the Nova 16 Pro and Nova 16 Ultra are tipped to feature dual selfie cameras housed inside a pill-shaped cutout. In comparison, the standard Nova 16 and Nova 16z may feature a single selfie camera in a hole-punch display cutout.
Huawei is expected to reveal more details about the devices in the coming days. Leaks suggest the Nova 16 Ultra could bring major upgrades in imaging, performance and battery life, positioning it as the premium model in the series.
Huawei Nova 16 Series: Expected Specifications
Huawei is expected to focus heavily on camera performance, battery improvements and overall performance upgrades with the Nova 16 lineup, especially on the Pro and Ultra variants. More official details are likely to be revealed before the June 1 launch event.