Huawei has officially confirmed that its much-anticipated Nova 16 series will debut in China on June 1. Alongside the smartphones, the company is also set to launch the MatePad Pro Max tablet, which made its global debut earlier this month.

The upcoming Nova 16 lineup is expected to include four models: Huawei Nova 16, Nova 16 Pro, Nova 16 Ultra, and Nova 16z. Huawei has already started reservations for the smartphones in China, signalling an imminent release.

Design and Camera Setup

The company has teased the devices' designs ahead of launch. The Nova 16 Pro and Nova 16 Ultra will feature a premium-looking triple rear camera setup, housed in two large circular camera rings over a rectangular camera island. Huawei has showcased the Nova 16 Pro in Sky Blue and iridescent colour options.