The launch of the Pura 90s series is significant because it signals Huawei's continued push to rebuild its presence in international markets after several years of geopolitical restrictions that affected its smartphone business.

The launch marks another step in the company's efforts to strengthen its premium smartphone business outside China while showcasing its latest camera innovations, AI features and flagship hardware.

Huawei has expanded its smartphone lineup by launching the Huawei Pura 90s Pro and Pura 90s Pro Max globally.

Rather than competing on processing power, Huawei has increasingly positioned the Pura lineup as a premium camera-centric smartphone family.

With the Puura 90s Pro and Pro Max, the company is emphasising computational photography, variable-aperture imaging, and advanced telephoto capabilities to differentiate itself from rivals such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Honor.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987 in Shenzhen, China, Huawei has grown from a telecommunications equipment manufacturer into one of the world's largest technology companies.

Huawei's smartphone portfolio is primarily divided into two flagship families:

Mate Series - It focuses on productivity and cutting-edge hardware.

Pura Series - It was formerly known as the P series dedicated to photography and imaging innovation.

In 2024, Huawei officially rebranded the long-running P series as the Pura series, beginning with the Pura 70 lineup, reflecting a renewed focus on design and imaging technology.

Global Launch Event

Huawei officially unveiled the Pura 90s Series during its 'Now It's Your Moment' global flagship event held on July 14, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The event showcased far more than smartphones. Huawei also launched several ecosystem products, including tablets, wearables, PCs, and audio devices, highlighting its broader strategy to create an interconnected ecosystem spanning mobile devices, computing, and smart accessories.

The company described the event as the beginning of the international rollout of its newest flagship portfolio with availability expanding across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and selected African markets over the coming months.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro: Premium Photography Without Going Ultra

Huawei Pura 90s Pro Specifications Specification Details Display Refresh Rate 120 Hz Resolution Standard 1.5K Screen size (inches) 6.60 Resolution 1256x2760 pixels Pixels per inch (PPI) 460 Dimensions (mm) 157.80 x 74.50 x 8.00 Hardware Processor octa-core RAM 12GB Internal storage 256GB Camera Rear camera 50-megapixel (f/1.4) + 12.5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 50-megapixel (f/2.1) No. of Rear Cameras 3 Rear flash Yes Front camera 13-megapixel (f/2.0) No. of Front Cameras 1 Operating System Operating System Android 16 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Yes Wi-Fi Yes GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes, v 6.00 NFC Yes USB Type-C Yes Headphones Type-C Number of SIMs 2 Active 4G on both SIM cards Yes Battery And Charging Battery capacity (mAh) 6000 Removable battery No Fast charging 66W Fast Charging Wireless charging No Wireless Charging Type 50W

Available Colours

Coconut White

Guava Soda

Mulberry Black

Orange Soda

Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max: Built For Mobile Photography Enthusiasts

Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max Specifications Specification Details Display Refresh Rate 120 Hz Resolution Standard 1.5K Screen size (inches) 6.90 Resolution 1308x2880 pixels Pixels per inch (PPI) 460 Dimensions (mm) 164.00 x 77.10 x 8.10 Hardware Processor octa-core RAM 12GB Internal storage 512GB Camera Rear camera 50-megapixel (f/1.4) + 40-megapixel (f/2.2) + 200-megapixel (f/2.6) No. of Rear Cameras 3 Rear flash Yes Front camera 13-megapixel (f/2.0) No. of Front Cameras 1 Lens Type (Second Rear Camera) Ultra Wide-Angle Lens Type (Third Rear Camera) Telephoto Operating System Operating System Android 16 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Yes Wi-Fi Yes GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes, v 6.00 NFC Yes USB Type-C Yes Headphones Type-C Number of SIMs 2 Active 4G on both SIM cards Yes Battery And Charging Battery capacity (mAh) 6000 Removable battery No Fast charging 100W Fast Charging Wireless charging Yes Wireless Charging Type 80W

Available Colours

Blush Gold

Blaze Purple

Graphite Black

Orange Ocean

Exclusive Availability

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro and Pura 90s Pro Max are now available for pre-order in primary launch markets following their global unveiling on July 14, 2026.

Current And Confirmation Availability

Pre-orders opened on July 14, 2026, immediately following the Kuala Lumpur keynote.

Full in-store retail in Malaysia and open shipping are scheduled to begin on July 23, 2026.

A dedicated regional launch event is taking place today, July 16, 2026, in the Middle East.

Pre-orders for markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are expected to open immediately after the event, with retail shelves stocking them by late July or early August 2026.

Official landing pages are already live on the Huawei Singapore website, and pre-orders are expected to open in Singapore within the next few days.

Upcoming Regional Waves

While official European pricing has already been leaked, starting at approximately €900 for the Pro and €1,150 for the Pro Max, the devices are not yet listed for purchase on Huawei's Western European sites.

They are projected to arrive in select European markets over the coming months.

Huawei plans to scale out to further global regions sequentially through August and September 2026.