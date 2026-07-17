Technology

Huawei Pura 90s Pro, Pro Max launched globally with flagship cameras

Huawei has unveiled the Pura 90s Pro and Pura 90s Pro Max globally, featuring 120Hz OLED displays, flagship camera systems, AI-powered imaging, 6,000mAh batteries, and fast charging. The premium smartphones are now available for pre-order in select global markets.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Huawei Pura 90s Pro
Huawei Pura 90s Pro launched with flagship cameras
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Huawei has expanded its smartphone lineup by launching the Huawei Pura 90s Pro and Pura 90s Pro Max globally.

The launch marks another step in the company's efforts to strengthen its premium smartphone business outside China while showcasing its latest camera innovations, AI features and flagship hardware.

A Strategic Global Comeback

The launch of the Pura 90s series is significant because it signals Huawei's continued push to rebuild its presence in international markets after several years of geopolitical restrictions that affected its smartphone business.

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Rather than competing on processing power, Huawei has increasingly positioned the Pura lineup as a premium camera-centric smartphone family.

With the Puura 90s Pro and Pro Max, the company is emphasising computational photography, variable-aperture imaging, and advanced telephoto capabilities to differentiate itself from rivals such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Honor.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987 in Shenzhen, China, Huawei has grown from a telecommunications equipment manufacturer into one of the world's largest technology companies.

Huawei's smartphone portfolio is primarily divided into two flagship families:

  • Mate Series - It focuses on productivity and cutting-edge hardware.

  • Pura Series - It was formerly known as the P series dedicated to photography and imaging innovation.

In 2024, Huawei officially rebranded the long-running P series as the Pura series, beginning with the Pura 70 lineup, reflecting a renewed focus on design and imaging technology.

Global Launch Event

Huawei officially unveiled the Pura 90s Series during its 'Now It's Your Moment' global flagship event held on July 14, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The event showcased far more than smartphones. Huawei also launched several ecosystem products, including tablets, wearables, PCs, and audio devices, highlighting its broader strategy to create an interconnected ecosystem spanning mobile devices, computing, and smart accessories.

The company described the event as the beginning of the international rollout of its newest flagship portfolio with availability expanding across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and selected African markets over the coming months.

Huawei Pura 90s Pro: Premium Photography Without Going Ultra

Huawei Pura 90s Pro Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Refresh Rate120 Hz
Resolution Standard1.5K
Screen size (inches)6.60
Resolution1256x2760 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)460
Dimensions (mm)157.80 x 74.50 x 8.00
Hardware
Processorocta-core
RAM12GB
Internal storage256GB
Camera
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.4) + 12.5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 50-megapixel (f/2.1)
No. of Rear Cameras3
Rear flashYes
Front camera13-megapixel (f/2.0)
No. of Front Cameras1
Operating System
Operating SystemAndroid 16
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 7Yes
Wi-FiYes
GPSYes
BluetoothYes, v 6.00
NFCYes
USB Type-CYes
HeadphonesType-C
Number of SIMs2
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes
Battery And Charging
Battery capacity (mAh)6000
Removable batteryNo
Fast charging66W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNo
Wireless Charging Type50W

Available Colours

  • Coconut White

  • Guava Soda

  • Mulberry Black

  • Orange Soda

Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max: Built For Mobile Photography Enthusiasts

Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Refresh Rate120 Hz
Resolution Standard1.5K
Screen size (inches)6.90
Resolution1308x2880 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)460
Dimensions (mm)164.00 x 77.10 x 8.10
Hardware
Processorocta-core
RAM12GB
Internal storage512GB
Camera
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.4) + 40-megapixel (f/2.2) + 200-megapixel (f/2.6)
No. of Rear Cameras3
Rear flashYes
Front camera13-megapixel (f/2.0)
No. of Front Cameras1
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)Ultra Wide-Angle
Lens Type (Third Rear Camera)Telephoto
Operating System
Operating SystemAndroid 16
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 7Yes
Wi-FiYes
GPSYes
BluetoothYes, v 6.00
NFCYes
USB Type-CYes
HeadphonesType-C
Number of SIMs2
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes
Battery And Charging
Battery capacity (mAh)6000
Removable batteryNo
Fast charging100W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingYes
Wireless Charging Type80W

Available Colours

  • Blush Gold

  • Blaze Purple

  • Graphite Black

  • Orange Ocean

Exclusive Availability

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro and Pura 90s Pro Max are now available for pre-order in primary launch markets following their global unveiling on July 14, 2026.

Current And Confirmation Availability

Pre-orders opened on July 14, 2026, immediately following the Kuala Lumpur keynote.

Full in-store retail in Malaysia and open shipping are scheduled to begin on July 23, 2026.

A dedicated regional launch event is taking place today, July 16, 2026, in the Middle East.

Pre-orders for markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are expected to open immediately after the event, with retail shelves stocking them by late July or early August 2026.

Official landing pages are already live on the Huawei Singapore website, and pre-orders are expected to open in Singapore within the next few days.

Upcoming Regional Waves

While official European pricing has already been leaked, starting at approximately €900 for the Pro and €1,150 for the Pro Max, the devices are not yet listed for purchase on Huawei's Western European sites.

They are projected to arrive in select European markets over the coming months.

Huawei plans to scale out to further global regions sequentially through August and September 2026.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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