Technology

Huawei Pura X view: Wide-Screen Foldable with 7,000mAh Battery

Huawei Pura X has been previewed in China with a wide 6.39-inch display, 6,500-nit brightness and 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone will go on sale August 28, with three storage variants and four colour options.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Huawei Pura X view
Huawei Pura X view available in four different colorways
Advertisement

Huawei has previewed its latest Pura X smartphone in China, opening pre-orders ahead of its official sale later this month. The new handset stands out with its unusually wide, tablet-like display designed to provide a more immersive experience for videos, reading and gaming.

The Huawei Pura X will officially go on sale in China on August 28. The smartphone is offered in three RAM and storage configurations, with prices starting at 5,999 yuan.

The device features a 6.39-inch display with a 1320 × 2232-pixel resolution and an impressive peak brightness of 6,500 nits. It also supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and has extremely slim 1.05mm bezels on all four sides.

Advertisement

Huawei has opted for a wider 16:9:5 aspect ratio, giving the screen a distinctive form factor compared with conventional smartphones.

The company says the wider panel can offer a better viewing experience while watching videos, reading content and playing games.

The Pura X measures just 6.68mm in thickness and weighs 201 grams. It packs a large 7,000mAh battery and runs HarmonyOS 7.0 out of the box.

On the rear, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a telephoto camera.

Huawei Pura X Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.39-inch
Resolution1320 × 2232 pixels
Aspect ratio16:9:5
Peak brightness6,500 nits
PWM dimming2160Hz
Bezels1.05mm on all four sides
Design
Thickness6.68mm
Weight201g
ColoursPhantom Night Black, Leaping Shadow Red, Linen Grey, Zero Degree White
Software & Battery
Battery7,000mAh
Operating systemHarmonyOS 7.0
Camera
Rear camerasTriple-camera setup
Primary camera50MP
Additional cameraTelephoto camera

Price and Availability

The Huawei Pura X is available in three configurations in China:

  • 12GB + 256GB: 5,999 yuan

  • 12GB + 512GB: 6,499 yuan

  • 12GB + 1TB: 7,499 yuan

The smartphone comes in Phantom Night Black, Leaping Shadow Red, Linen Grey and Zero Degree White colour options. Pre-orders are currently underway in China, with open sales scheduled to begin on August 28.

Advertisement

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

Share

Loading comments...