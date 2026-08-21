Huawei has previewed its latest Pura X smartphone in China, opening pre-orders ahead of its official sale later this month. The new handset stands out with its unusually wide, tablet-like display designed to provide a more immersive experience for videos, reading and gaming.
The Huawei Pura X will officially go on sale in China on August 28. The smartphone is offered in three RAM and storage configurations, with prices starting at 5,999 yuan.
The device features a 6.39-inch display with a 1320 × 2232-pixel resolution and an impressive peak brightness of 6,500 nits. It also supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and has extremely slim 1.05mm bezels on all four sides.
Huawei has opted for a wider 16:9:5 aspect ratio, giving the screen a distinctive form factor compared with conventional smartphones.
The company says the wider panel can offer a better viewing experience while watching videos, reading content and playing games.
The Pura X measures just 6.68mm in thickness and weighs 201 grams. It packs a large 7,000mAh battery and runs HarmonyOS 7.0 out of the box.
On the rear, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a telephoto camera.
Price and Availability
The Huawei Pura X is available in three configurations in China:
12GB + 256GB: 5,999 yuan
12GB + 512GB: 6,499 yuan
12GB + 1TB: 7,499 yuan
The smartphone comes in Phantom Night Black, Leaping Shadow Red, Linen Grey and Zero Degree White colour options. Pre-orders are currently underway in China, with open sales scheduled to begin on August 28.