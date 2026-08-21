Huawei has previewed its latest Pura X smartphone in China, opening pre-orders ahead of its official sale later this month. The new handset stands out with its unusually wide, tablet-like display designed to provide a more immersive experience for videos, reading and gaming.

The Huawei Pura X will officially go on sale in China on August 28. The smartphone is offered in three RAM and storage configurations, with prices starting at 5,999 yuan.

The device features a 6.39-inch display with a 1320 × 2232-pixel resolution and an impressive peak brightness of 6,500 nits. It also supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and has extremely slim 1.05mm bezels on all four sides.