Technology

Huawei Returns to India: Flipkart Teaser Confirms MatePad 11.5 Launch

Huawei MatePad 11.5 has been teased for India launch on Flipkart. The tablet features a 2.5K 120Hz display, Kirin chipset, 10,100mAh battery and stylus support

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Huawei Madpad 11.5 launch in India soon
Huawei Madpad 11.5 launch in India soon

Huawei is officially ending its long hiatus in the Indian consumer market, with a dedicated microsite and teaser campaign now live on Flipkart. The teaser, which carries the tagline "Handy All-rounder," displays a silhouette that perfectly matches the Huawei MatePad 11.5, signalling the brand's strategic return through the high-growth tablet segment.

This move marks Huawei's first major non-wearable launch in India since 2020, positioning the device as a direct competitor to mid-range offerings from Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung.

Powering the device is the Kirin T82B chipset, running on HarmonyOS 5.1, which introduces a suite of AI-driven productivity tools and native support for the M-Pencil Pro.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 Specifications (Expected Indian Variant)

Display

  • 11.5-inch 2.5K LCD (2456 x 1600 pixels)

  • 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

  • 600 nits Peak Brightness

  • Optional Soft Light / PaperMatte Anti-glare coating

Processor

  • Kirin T82B (Standard)

  • Kirin T82 (Soft Light Edition)

  • Octa-core architecture

RAM and Storage

  • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

  • 128GB / 256GB Internal Storage

Camera

  • Rear: 13MP Primary Camera (f/1.8, Auto-Focus)

  • Front: 8MP Ultra-wide Selfie Camera (f/2.2)

Battery and Charging

  • 10,100mAh Typical Capacity

  • 40W SuperCharge Wired Fast Charging

  • USB Type-C 3.0 (supports 5V/1A reverse charging)

  • Stylus support for Huawei M-Pencil

Connectivity

  • Wi-Fi 6 (Dual-band)

  • Bluetooth 5.2

  • NearLink Technology (for low-latency stylus)

Operating System

  • HarmonyOS 5.1 (includes AI Health Learning 2)

Audio

  • Quad stereo speakers with Huawei Histen 9.0

Weight & Build

  • 515g (Approx.)

  • 6.1mm ultra-slim aluminium body

Colour Options

  • Island Blue

  • Space Grey

  • Frost Silver

  • Feather Purple

Launch & Price Tracking (Updated)

  • Official Launch Date: While Flipkart currently lists it as "Coming Soon," insider leaks and shipping manifestos suggest an official sale date starting March 23, 2026.

  • Expected Pricing:

    • 8GB + 128GB (Standard): ₹26,999

    • 8GB + 256GB (Soft Light Edition): ₹29,999

    • 12GB + 256GB (Pro Bundle): ₹34,999

  • Launch Offers: Early bird buyers on Flipkart are expected to receive a ₹2,000 instant bank discount and a free HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd Gen) with the 12GB variant.

Huawei's re-entry via Flipkart is a calculated move to capture students and light productivity users who prioritise hardware quality over the traditional Google ecosystem. With a starting price under ₹27,000, the MatePad 11.5 (2026) offers a compelling package, particularly for those invested in drawing or note-taking.

The appearance of the Flipkart brand page suggests an imminent official announcement, potentially re-establishing Huawei as a major player in India's tech landscape.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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