Huawei is officially ending its long hiatus in the Indian consumer market, with a dedicated microsite and teaser campaign now live on Flipkart. The teaser, which carries the tagline "Handy All-rounder," displays a silhouette that perfectly matches the Huawei MatePad 11.5, signalling the brand's strategic return through the high-growth tablet segment.

This move marks Huawei's first major non-wearable launch in India since 2020, positioning the device as a direct competitor to mid-range offerings from Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung.

Powering the device is the Kirin T82B chipset, running on HarmonyOS 5.1, which introduces a suite of AI-driven productivity tools and native support for the M-Pencil Pro.