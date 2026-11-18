One of the interesting additions is the AI Inspiration Ball, a floating assistant tool powered by Super XiaoAI 2.0.

From AI-powered assistance and smarter notification management to improved file recovery and cross-device connectivity, HyperOS 4 introduces a range of useful features that users might not discover immediately after updating their devices.

Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 brings several improvements beyond the usual interface changes and performance upgrades. While features such as the redesigned home screen and visual effects are easy to notice, the latest software also includes several lesser-known additions that can make everyday smartphone usage more convenient.

It can understand the content currently displayed on the smartphone screen and help users interact with it without manually switching between different applications. This feature is designed to make Xiaomi's AI assistant more useful during everyday smartphone activities.

2. Super XiaoAI Gets a New Expert Mode

Xiaomi has also expanded the capabilities of Super XiaoAI with three operating modes: Automatic, Fast and Expert.

Unlike conventional voice assistants that mainly respond to individual commands, Expert Mode is designed to handle more complicated tasks involving multiple steps and applications.

3. Stack Multiple Widgets on the Home Screen

HyperOS 4 introduces widget stacking, allowing users to place multiple widgets within the same home screen space.

For example, weather, calendar, clock and reminder widgets can be grouped together. Users can then swipe vertically to switch between them.

4. Resize Home Screen Folders

Another useful addition is the ability to resize app folders.

Previously, users had limited options when organising applications into folders. With HyperOS 4, folders can be adjusted into different layouts, including 2×2, 2×3 and 3×3 grids.

The software also provides four preset custom icon sizes for system applications, giving users more flexibility when personalising their home screens.

5. Sync Calls and OTP Messages Between Two Phones

This new feature allows two Xiaomi smartphones to synchronise incoming calls, SMS messages and OTPs in real time.

This can be particularly helpful for users who carry separate personal and work smartphones. Instead of constantly checking both devices, important communication can be accessed across the connected phones.

6. Notifications Now Appear in Bottom-Anchored Groups

HyperOS 4 also changes how notifications are organised on the lock screen.

Instead of displaying notifications in a cluttered arrangement, the system groups them into priority-based stacks positioned towards the bottom of the screen.

7. Recorder App Gets AI Silence Detection and Speaker Identification

The built-in Recorder application receives several AI-powered improvements.

One of the most useful additions is automatic silence detection, which identifies silent portions in recordings and skips them during playback.

The app can also identify different speakers and generate structured meeting outlines.

8. Notes App Can Create Mind Maps and Podcasts

Xiaomi has added more AI capabilities to its Notes application.

Users can convert unorganised text and voice notes into structured to-do lists and visual mind maps. The application can also generate podcast-style audio summaries from existing notes.

9. Soft Light Glass Brings Dynamic Visual Effects

HyperOS 4 introduces an enhanced visual experience through its Ambient Color-Sensing Soft Light Glass effects.

Unlike conventional translucent interfaces that simply blur the background, this implementation uses real-time light-field rendering to respond to the colours of the wallpaper.

Users can notice subtle lighting effects and visual ripples when interacting with interface elements, such as tapping or dragging objects.

10. File Manager Gets a Recycle Bin and HyperIsland Expands

The final addition combines two useful improvements.

First, Xiaomi's built-in File Manager now includes a Recycle Bin. This allows users to recover accidentally deleted files instead of losing them immediately.

HyperIsland, Xiaomi's dynamic notification interface, has also received an expansion. It now supports more than 130 third-party services, allowing users to track supported activities and services through live updates. This makes HyperIsland more useful beyond basic notifications and system activities.

Final Thoughts

HyperOS 4 is not just about a refreshed interface. Xiaomi has focused on making its software smarter through AI integration, improved multitasking and better connectivity between devices.

Although some of these additions may not immediately stand out, they could make a noticeable difference in how users interact with their Xiaomi smartphones.