One of the biggest highlights of HyperOS 4 is its new Soft Light Glass design , which introduces translucent interface elements, improved lighting effects and more fluid visual transitions.

Based on Android 17, the latest operating system is designed to deliver a more refined smartphone experience while bringing Xiaomi's smartphones, tablets, and other connected products closer together.

Xiaomi is taking another major step in its software journey with the launch of Xiaomi HyperOS 4, introducing a redesigned user interface, improved system performance, expanded AI capabilities, and better connectivity across its growing device ecosystem.

Alongside the visual changes, Xiaomi has introduced updates to its AI assistant, Hyper Island, privacy protection and cross-device functionality.

The launch is particularly important for Xiaomi as the company continues to compete with established smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, Apple, Google, and OPPO.

Rather than focusing exclusively on smartphone hardware, Xiaomi is increasingly positioning its software platform as a central part of its wider connected-device strategy.

Loading post from https://x.com/XiaomiHyperOS_/status/2100584306456297484…

Encryption And AI Data Security

Xiaomi introduces post-quantum encryption to safeguard communication channels against future decryption threats while isolating sensitive AI tasks through edge-to-cloud transmission and confidential cloud processing.

Alongside these protections, HyperOS 4 implements AI interaction guardrails that let individuals restrict apps within strict boundaries and require explicit confirmation before an assistant modifies, deletes, or shares data.

The system also provides AI memory management controls so individuals can review, manage, and clear the automatic memory sources used to personalise responses.

Device and Screen Protection

On supported hardware like the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Smart Privacy Display narrows viewing angles to block shoulder surfing and uses gaze detection to send an alert if someone nearby looks at the screen, with options to apply this protection device-wide, to specific apps like Gallery and Gmail or automatically based on location.

For physical authentication before a locked device can be powered off.

Additionally, HyperOS 4 expands Private Access permission controls to more third-party apps and introduces a redesigned security interface for managing fingerprint, face unlock, and screen lock settings.

HyperOS 4 Brings Improvements Over HyperOS 3

HyperOS 3 runs on Android 16 with interim version 3.3, introducing Android 17 and features flat layouts, updated icons, and Xiaomi HyperIsland.

HyperOS 4 builds natively on Android 17 and introduces a Soft Light Glass translucent interface with adaptive lighting and blur effects on flagship chips.

Customisation expands from the AI Dynamic Wallpapers and preset lock screen styles of HyperOS 3 to a resizable and movable lock screen clock, stacked widgets, stacked notifications, and resizable home screen folders in HyperOS 4.

In artificial intelligence, HyperOS 4 upgrades the AI Writing, AI Search, AI Translate, Notes DeepThing, and Gemini Live tools of HyperOS 3 to Super XiaoAI 2.0, powered by the MiMo model, adding multi-step cross-app Expert Mode, AI Voice Notes, and instant mind mapping.

Performance also improves over the standard app scheduling of HyperOS 3, as HyperOS 4 utilises AI memory preloading to deliver 17.5% faster app launches, 27.2% more free memory after eight hours of use, a 22.5% faster camera cold launch at 808.8 ms compared to 1,043.6 ms, and 23.4% faster HDR photo capture at 240.16 ms compared to 313.38 ms.

HyperOS 3 vs HyperOS 4 Performance Improvements Metric Details App launch speed 17.5% faster Free memory after 8 hours 27.2% more Camera cold launch 22.5% faster at 808.8 ms compared to 1,043.6 ms HDR photo capture 23.4% faster at 240.16 ms compared to 313.38 ms

Finally, privacy and security go beyond the standard Android permissions and app locks of HyperOS 3 by adding post-quantum encryption, confidential AI cloud computing, AI memory controls, and Shutdown Confirmation.

AI Communications and Smart Home Controls

Built into the Xiaomi HyperAI suite, AI Translate Conversations and Interpreter provide real-time translation across phone calls, online video meetings, and face-to-face chats to bridge language barriers instantly.

Additionally, Super XiaoAI 2.0 manages smart home appliances and recurring automation routines using natural language commands and contextual triggers rather than rigid manual schedules.

HyperOS 4 also introduced Dual Phone Syncing, which enables automatic call and SMS verification code syncing across two phones logged into the same account.

However, this feature is currently limited to mainland China.