The core differences between the Infinix GT 50 Pro and the Infinix GT 30 Pro come down to processing power, battery capacity, cooling technology, and a shift in camera priorities.

Infinix has launched another smartphone aimed at the mobile gaming market. It introduced the Infinix GT 50 Pro, following its predecessor, the Infinix GT 30 Pro, in 2025.

Infinix GT 50 Pro launched in India at Rs. 69,999. The new gaming-focused smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset and gaming-focused features.

Display features

Infinix GT 50 Pro features a 6.778-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 1,208 x 2,644 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, which is designed to provide smoother animations and responsive gameplay.

Processor details

The Infinix GT 50 Pro runs on Android 16-based XOS 16 and is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset paired with a Mali G720 MC7 GPU.

The smartphone offers 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The chipset is designed to handle demanding mobile games, multitasking and other performance-intensive applications. The phone also supports extended RAM functionality to provide additional virtual memory.

Advanced features in Infinix GT 50 Pro

One of the key highlights of the Infinix GT 50 Pro is its HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System. The cooling solution combines a large vapour chamber with a micro-pump-based liquid circulation mechanism to help manage heat during intensive gaming sessions.

The system includes a 7,700 sq mm 3D vapour chamber, dual piezoelectric ceramic plates and liquid circulation technology. The phone also features a rear design that makes its cooling channels visible.

The cooling system is intended to help maintain stable performance during extended gaming sessions by managing processor heat. Its real-world effectiveness will depend on the game, ambient temperature and usage conditions.

Camera features

The Infinix GT 50 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.59 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery features

The Infinix GT 50 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with45W wired fast charging support and 30W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse wired charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Connectivity Options

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an X-axis linear motor, and an infrared blaster. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It provides Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

The smartphone is compatible with the GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0, which supports wireless bypass charging. It measures 162.44 x 77.23 x 8.15 mm and weighs 198 grams.

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Offering Accessories and Their Use

Infinix has launched bundled gaming accessories in India alongside the GT 50 Pro. The accessory lineup includes the GT NX Controller, GT NX Station, and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0. These accessories are designed to expand the phone's gaming capabilities and provide a more console-style setup.

The GT NX Controller offers physical controls for mobile gaming and can be used in a handheld-style configuration. The GT NX Station let users connect the smartphone to an external display for a larger-screen gaming experience. The magnetic cooler is designed to help manage temperatures during intensive gameplay.

Pricing

In India, the Infinix GT 50 Pro is priced at Rs. 69,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Availability and Offers

The newly launched Infinix GT 50 Pro will be offered in two colours: Black Abyss and Red Blaze. It will be sold through Flipkart and the company's official online store.

As a launch offer, the firm will also include the GT Pro Gaming Ecosystem, worth Rs. 24,999, free with the phone. The box includes the GT NX station, GT NX Controller, GT Cooling Fan cum charger and a GT 50 Pro MagSafe Cover Free Controller-5.

As a mobile focused on gaming, the offer also includes an instant bank discount of Rs. 5,000 on eligible major bank cards. Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI plans starting at Rs. 3,611 per month, with repayment periods of up to 18 months on eligible bank cards.

Customers can earn up to 6,999 Infinix Reward Points as part of the promotional benefits. The offer also includes access to a JioGames Pro Pass for Rs. 1, which provides access to a catalogue of more than 1,000 games.