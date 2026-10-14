Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch on October 27, Specs Revealed

Although Infinix has revealed several hardware details, the official Indian price and complete specifications will be announced at the launch.

The upcoming handset will succeed the Infinix GT 30 Pro, bringing an upgraded display, a new MediaTek chipset, and an advanced liquid cooling system designed to maintain performance during extended gaming sessions.

Infinix is preparing to expand its gaming smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Infinix GT 50 Pro on October 27.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Display and Performance

The Infinix GT 50 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

The screen is rated for peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, while the touch response specifications include a reported touch reporting rate of up to 2,800Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 330Hz in game mode.

These display specifications are aimed at gamers who want smooth animations, responsive controls, and improved visibility while playing fast-paced titles.

Under the hood, the smartphone will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset. It will use LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, offering faster memory and data access for demanding applications.

Infinix claims the GT 50 Pro will support gaming at up to 144 frames per second in compatible titles, including Free Fire MAX and Call of Duty: Mobile. Actual frame rates may vary depending on the game, software optimisation, and supported settings.

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HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System

Cooling is a major feature of the upcoming Infinix GT 50 Pro. The smartphone will incorporate the company's HydroFlow liquid cooling system, which is designed to manage heat generated during intensive gaming.

The cooling setup includes a 7,700 sq mm 3D vapour chamber, a micro-pump, dual piezoelectric ceramic plates, and a liquid circulation rate of up to 6.5ml per minute.

Infinix has also adopted a distinctive rear design with visible cooling channels through the back panel. The design highlights the phone's gaming-focused hardware while giving it a different appearance from conventional smartphones.

The cooling system is intended to help maintain stable performance during prolonged gaming sessions by managing heat around the phone's internal components.

Battery, Charging and Magnetic Cooler

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

The handset will also support the Infinix G MagCharge Cooler 2.0, an external magnetic cooling accessory designed to help control temperatures during gaming.

Infinix has confirmed that the magnetic cooler will be included in the Indian retail package. The accessory supports 30W wireless bypass charging, allowing users to charge the phone while using the cooling attachment.

The combination of a large battery, wireless charging, and an external cooling accessory could appeal to users who spend extended periods playing mobile games.

Camera Features and Storage Options

Beyond gaming, the Infinix GT 50 Pro is expected to feature a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

For selfies and video calls, the phone is expected to include a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Infinix has not yet disclosed the full camera specifications, including the secondary sensor's function and the supported photography features.

Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date and Availability

The Infinix GT 50 Pro will launch in India on October 27, with sales scheduled through Flipkart.

The smartphone will be offered in Black Abyss and Red Blaze shades, while the wider product range is expected to include three colour options. The complete colour lineup and configuration details are yet to be confirmed.

Infinix has not announced the official Indian price. The company is expected to reveal the pricing, full specifications, and other availability details during the launch event.

As the successor to the GT 30 Pro, the GT 50 Pro brings a combination of a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a performance-focused MediaTek processor, and dedicated liquid cooling.

Its final positioning in the gaming smartphone segment will depend on the official price and real-world performance.