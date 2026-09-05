The company introduced the all-new Infinix Hot 70 Pro in India on September 04, 2026, bringing a hard-to-miss feature: a small interactive display built into the rear panel.

Usually the front display and the processor get all the attention; Infinix is trying to change that with its latest release.

The smartphone market rarely gives buyers a reason to look at the back of the phone.

It is called the Active Matrix Cube, which lights up for notifications, charging, phone calls, music, and other interactions, giving the phone a personality that goes beyond the usual camera-focused design.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro Specifications Specification Details Display 6.76-inch Full HD+ LTPO display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G (6nm octa-core processor) RAM 6GB, 8GB Storage 128GB Rear Camera 50MP primary Sony sensor with AI lens and 2K/1440p video recording Front Camera 8MP Battery & Power 6000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging Operating System Android 16 with XOS 16 out of the box Software Support Promised 3 major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates

Standout Features

Active Matrix Cube

A customizable dot matrix display embedded beneath the rear cameras.

It acts as a music visualizer, a photo timer, and a dynamic status indicator for low-battery warnings, incoming calls, or custom messages.

It even supports playing mini-games directly on the display.

IP68 Dust And Water Resistance

Unlike most budget-focused devices, it comes with an official IP68 rating, which protects it against full submersion and allows underwater photography.

Dedicated Hardware Button

A side-mounted physical action button can be configured as a shortcut key to launch specific apps, take an AI Flash Memo, or trigger the Folax voice assistant.

Built-In AI Tools

It comes with productivity features like a Document Assistant to summarise lengthy papers and a Writing Assistant to help draft emails and blogs.

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Infinix Hot 70 Pro Vs POCO X8 Power

Then there is the newly launched POCO X8 Power, another phone that arrived in India on September 4.

The POCO X8 Power is considerably more expensive, starting at ₹35,999.

Still, it brings serious hardware: a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 50MP + 8MP rear cameras, a 32MP selfie camera, and a huge 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W charging.

It is therefore not a direct price competitor, but it shows how quickly the mid-range smartphone category is moving.

POCO wins comfortably when battery capacity and charging speed are the priorities.

It also has an AMOLED display and a larger storage option.

The Hot 70 Pro's advantage is its much lower entry price. For users prioritizing budget over a 10,000mAh battery or a premium AMOLED panel, the Infinix offers substantial savings.

Pricing Breakdown

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro has officially launched in India, and pre-orders are live directly on the Infinix India Official Website.

The smartphone is available with two configurations, starting at a retail price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which drops to an effective price of ₹22,999 with initial day-one bank offers.

The higher-tier variant features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at a retail price of ₹27,999, which drops to ₹25,999 with introductory partner bank offers.

The introductory launch price includes a ₹2,000 instant discount for initial Day 1 buyers using partner bank cards such as Axis, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI.

Availability And First Sale Details

The open sale starts on September 07, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST. The model will be available on Flipkart and the official Infinix online store, as well as offline through authorized partner retail stores across India.

The launch features no-cost EMI options spanning 3, 6 and 9-month plans to spread the purchase cost.