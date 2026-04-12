Infinix has officially confirmed that the Infinix Note 60 Pro will launch in India on April 13, bringing several premium features to the mid-range smartphone segment. The upcoming device is expected to focus heavily on display quality, gaming performance, AI features, and battery life, as well as a unique lighting design on the back panel.

The smartphone will be available in Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mocha Brown. One of the most eye-catching design elements is the Active Matrix LED lighting system on the back, which is inspired by the glyph interface seen on Nothing phones. This lighting setup supports customisable patterns and NFC-based interactions, giving the device a distinctive visual identity.

The Note 60 Pro will run on XOS 16, based on Android, and will also introduce a dedicated AI button for quick access to AI-powered features.