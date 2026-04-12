Technology

Infinix Note 60 Pro to Launch in India on April 13 with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

The Infinix Note 60 Pro launches in India on April 13 with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 144Hz display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, and 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It also features JBL speakers, LED lighting, and 120fps gaming support.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Infinix note 60 pro
Infinix Note 60 Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

Infinix has officially confirmed that the Infinix Note 60 Pro will launch in India on April 13, bringing several premium features to the mid-range smartphone segment. The upcoming device is expected to focus heavily on display quality, gaming performance, AI features, and battery life, as well as a unique lighting design on the back panel.

The smartphone will be available in Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mocha Brown. One of the most eye-catching design elements is the Active Matrix LED lighting system on the back, which is inspired by the glyph interface seen on Nothing phones. This lighting setup supports customisable patterns and NFC-based interactions, giving the device a distinctive visual identity.

The Note 60 Pro will run on XOS 16, based on Android, and will also introduce a dedicated AI button for quick access to AI-powered features.

To maintain performance during intensive tasks like gaming, the phone will feature a 3D Icecore vapour chamber cooling system with a 4758 sq mm heat-dissipation area, which the company claims can support 120fps gameplay in Call of Duty Mobile.

For photography, the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It will support multiple shooting modes, including AI Cam, Super Night, Vlog Mode, Dual Video, and Pro Mode, as well as 4K video recording.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Specifications
LabelValue
Display6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED LTPS display 144Hz refresh rate Up to 4500 nits peak brightness Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection Always-On Display support
ProcessorSnapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm) Adreno A810 GPU
RAM & Storage8GB RAM Up to 8GB virtual RAM 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
SoftwareXOS 16 is based on Android
Rear Cameras50MP primary sensor with OIS 8MP ultra-wide lens
Camera FeaturesAI Cam Super Night Mode Vlog Mode Dual Video Pro Mode 4K video recording
AudioDual stereo speakers tuned by JBL Hi-Res Audio DTS support Widevine L1 certification
Battery6500mAh battery 90W wired fast charging 30W wireless charging 7.5W reverse wired charging 5W wireless reverse charging
Cooling System 3D Icecore vapour chamber cooling 4758 sq mm heat dissipation area
ConnectivityDual SIM Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.4 USB Type-C NFC support
Security & SensorsIn-display fingerprint sensor X-axis linear motor Infrared blaster Gyroscope E-compass
DurabilityIP64 dust and splash resistance

Pre-Booking Offers

Infinix is also introducing several attractive pre-booking benefits worth ₹7,999. Buyers can avail:

  • ₹3,000 instant bank discount

  • Free MagPower speaker worth ₹3,999

  • Up to 12 months no-cost EMI

  • Now Pay Later option for up to 9 months

  • Additional one-year warranty

  • One year of free screen replacement

  • Google Gemini benefits with 5000GB cloud storage

With these specifications and launch offers, the Infinix Note 60 Pro is shaping up to be a strong competitor in India's mid-range smartphone market.

Topics

New gadget launch

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...