Infinix has officially confirmed that the Infinix Note 60 Pro will launch in India on April 13, bringing several premium features to the mid-range smartphone segment. The upcoming device is expected to focus heavily on display quality, gaming performance, AI features, and battery life, as well as a unique lighting design on the back panel.
The smartphone will be available in Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mocha Brown. One of the most eye-catching design elements is the Active Matrix LED lighting system on the back, which is inspired by the glyph interface seen on Nothing phones. This lighting setup supports customisable patterns and NFC-based interactions, giving the device a distinctive visual identity.
The Note 60 Pro will run on XOS 16, based on Android, and will also introduce a dedicated AI button for quick access to AI-powered features.
To maintain performance during intensive tasks like gaming, the phone will feature a 3D Icecore vapour chamber cooling system with a 4758 sq mm heat-dissipation area, which the company claims can support 120fps gameplay in Call of Duty Mobile.
For photography, the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It will support multiple shooting modes, including AI Cam, Super Night, Vlog Mode, Dual Video, and Pro Mode, as well as 4K video recording.
Pre-Booking Offers
Infinix is also introducing several attractive pre-booking benefits worth ₹7,999. Buyers can avail:
₹3,000 instant bank discount
Free MagPower speaker worth ₹3,999
Up to 12 months no-cost EMI
Now Pay Later option for up to 9 months
Additional one-year warranty
One year of free screen replacement
Google Gemini benefits with 5000GB cloud storage
With these specifications and launch offers, the Infinix Note 60 Pro is shaping up to be a strong competitor in India's mid-range smartphone market.