The handset measures 165.62 x 77.01 x 8.25 mm and weighs 189g. It carries an IP64 dust- and splash-resistant rating.

The Infinix Smart 20 HD sports a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD. The screen offers a resolution of 720 × 1600 pixels and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can also reach up to 700 nits of brightness, improving visibility in bright environments.

Infinix has expanded its affordable smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Infinix Smart 20 HD, priced at 10,999. The Infinix Smart 20 HD joins the Smart 20 lineup announced earlier this June.

Processor details

It runs on the Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor and comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with virtual RAM expansion up to 6GB and a dedicated microSD card slot. The Smart 20 HD runs XOS 15.1 based on Android 15.

Camera features

The Infinix Smart 20 HD features an 8MP rear camera. The front camera is an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The rear camera has autofocus and supports Super Night, Dual Video, Vlog, Documents, Pro, Panorama, and Time-Lapse modes. It can also record videos up to 2 K resolution at 30fps.

While the camera hardware targets the budget segment, the setup is designed to handle everyday photography and communication needs. The phone also features dual speakers with up to 300 per cent Ultra Volume Mode and DTS audio support.

Battery and connectivity features

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, designed to power everyday activities such as calling, messaging, social media, video streaming, and web browsing.

The battery supports 15W charging, while the USB Type-C port provides a convenient way to charge and connect the smartphone.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C.

Price and Colour details

The Infinix Smart 20 HD is priced at an effective ₹10,999 for its sole variant, 3GB + 64GB, in India. It is available in three colour options:

Sunlike Orange, Silver Dancer and Night Pulse.

You can buy it on Flipkart and at select retail stores, with six months of no-cost EMI for easier payments.

For buyers looking for an affordable smartphone mainly for media consumption, social media, calling, browsing, and everyday use, the Smart 20 HD offers a feature-rich package without straying far from the budget segment.