Technology

Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched in India at ₹10,999 With 5000mAh Battery

Infinix has launched the Smart 20 HD in India at an effective price of ₹10,999. The budget smartphone features a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, Unisoc T7250 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, dual speakers and 8MP cameras. It runs Android 15-based XOS 15.1 and is available with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Infinix Smart 20 HD
Infinix Smart 20 HD launched with 5000mAh battery
Advertisement

Infinix has expanded its affordable smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Infinix Smart 20 HD, priced at 10,999. The Infinix Smart 20 HD joins the Smart 20 lineup announced earlier this June.

Infinix Smart 20 HD

Display features

The Infinix Smart 20 HD sports a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD. The screen offers a resolution of 720 × 1600 pixels and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can also reach up to 700 nits of brightness, improving visibility in bright environments.

The handset measures 165.62 x 77.01 x 8.25 mm and weighs 189g. It carries an IP64 dust- and splash-resistant rating.

Advertisement

Processor details

It runs on the Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor and comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with virtual RAM expansion up to 6GB and a dedicated microSD card slot. The Smart 20 HD runs XOS 15.1 based on Android 15.

Camera features

The Infinix Smart 20 HD features an 8MP rear camera. The front camera is an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The rear camera has autofocus and supports Super Night, Dual Video, Vlog, Documents, Pro, Panorama, and Time-Lapse modes. It can also record videos up to 2 K resolution at 30fps.

While the camera hardware targets the budget segment, the setup is designed to handle everyday photography and communication needs. The phone also features dual speakers with up to 300 per cent Ultra Volume Mode and DTS audio support.

Battery and connectivity features

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, designed to power everyday activities such as calling, messaging, social media, video streaming, and web browsing.

The battery supports 15W charging, while the USB Type-C port provides a convenient way to charge and connect the smartphone.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C. 

Price and Colour details

The Infinix Smart 20 HD is priced at an effective ₹10,999 for its sole variant, 3GB + 64GB, in India. It is available in three colour options:

Sunlike Orange, Silver Dancer and Night Pulse.

You can buy it on Flipkart and at select retail stores, with six months of no-cost EMI for easier payments.

For buyers looking for an affordable smartphone mainly for media consumption, social media, calling, browsing, and everyday use, the Smart 20 HD offers a feature-rich package without straying far from the budget segment.

Key Specifications and Features of Infinix Smart 20 HD
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.67-inch HD+
Resolution720 × 1600 pixels
Refresh RateUp to 120Hz
BrightnessUp to 700 nits HBM
Processor
ChipsetUnisoc T7250 octa-core, 6nm
Camera
Rear Camera8MP rear camera
Front Camera8MP front camera
Battery
Capacity5,000mAh battery
Charging15W Charging
RAM and Storage
Configuration3GB + 64GB
Virtual RAMUp to 6GB Virtual RAM
Colour
OptionsSunlike Orange, Silver Dancer, Night Pulse
Price
3GB + 64GBRs. 10,999 (India)
Available
PlatformsFipkart, Offline retail stores
Advertisement

Topics

Smartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

Share

Loading comments...