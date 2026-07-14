Leaked promotional images suggest that the Insta360 X6 features a shorter, wider body compared to the taller, slimmer design of its predecessors.

The upcoming 360-degree action camera is expected to be the successor to the Insta360 X5, bringing notable upgrades to video recording, ergonomics, and imaging hardware.

Insta360 X6 appears to be on the verge of its official launch, following a fresh wave of leaks that revealed its marketing images, key specifications, design changes, and expected European pricing.

The redesigned chassis features rounded edges for a more comfortable grip during extended shooting sessions. The camera also appears to have a cleaner exterior with streamlined branding and fewer physical controls.

Another noticeable change is the placement of the touchscreen display, which now sits directly below the rear fisheye lens. Meanwhile, the power button, record button, and battery compartment are positioned along the side of the device for easier access.

The side buttons also appear to be larger and more pronounced, making them easier to operate while wearing gloves.

8K 50fps Recording Expected

One of the biggest reported upgrades is improved video recording.

According to leaked marketing material, the Insta360 X6 will support 8K video recording at up to 50 fps, a significant jump over the 8K 30 fps recording available on the Insta360 X5.

The camera is expected to retain its dual ultra-wide fisheye lens setup to capture immersive 360-degree footage.

Rumours also suggest that Insta360 could introduce a new 1-inch CMOS image sensor, potentially improving low-light performance, dynamic range, and overall image quality. However, the company has yet to confirm these specifications.

Simplified User Experience

The X6 is expected to rely more heavily on its touchscreen interface, reducing dependence on physical buttons and making navigation more intuitive.

Despite the simplified design, the camera still retains dedicated power and recording buttons for quick access during shooting.

The interchangeable fisheye lenses also appear to return, although details about their optical improvements remain unknown.

Pricing and Availability

According to the leak, the Insta360 X6 could be priced at:

Standard Edition: €689

Essentials Bundle: €789

The camera recently received certification from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), indicating that its global launch could be imminent.

While Insta360 has not officially announced the X6, the FCC certification and the latest marketing leaks suggest that an unveiling may not be far away.

Expected Insta360 X6 Specifications Specification Details Camera Type 360-degree action camera Sensors Rumoured dual 1-inch CMOS sensors Lenses Dual ultra-wide fisheye lenses Video Recording Up to 8K at 50fps Display Rear touchscreen positioned below the camera lens Design Shorter and wider body with rounded edges Controls Larger side-mounted power and record buttons Battery Side-access battery compartment Lens System Interchangeable fisheye lenses (rumoured) Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (expected) Charging USB Type-C (expected) Certification FCC certified Expected Price Standard Edition: €689 / Essentials Bundle: €789

Although Insta360 has yet to officially announce the X6, the latest leaks point to meaningful upgrades over its predecessor. With a higher-frame-rate 8K recording, a redesigned body, and the possibility of a larger 1-inch sensor, the Insta360 X6 could become one of the most capable 360-degree action cameras in its segment when it launches.