Instagram Edits Launches on Mac With Free 4K Video Exports

Instagram has taken another major step into desktop video editing with the launch of Edits for macOS, bringing its popular mobile video-editing application to Apple Mac computers.
Announced on November 5, 2026, the new desktop version is designed to give content creators more control over their video projects through a larger workspace, advanced editing tools and improved timeline management.
One of the most interesting aspects of the launch is that Instagram is offering watermark-free video exports in resolutions up to 4K without charging users for the editing software.
The Mac application also introduces professional editing capabilities, including a multi-track timeline, keyframe controls, advanced colour grading, and precise audio waveforms.
The launch is particularly significant because Edits was originally designed as a mobile application.
By bringing it to macOS, Instagram is looking to attract creators who prefer working with a keyboard, mouse and larger display when producing more complicated videos.
The move also strengthens Instagram's position in the video-editing market, where applications such as CapCut, Apple's iMovie, and professional tools like Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro are already popular among creators.
Video Editing and Timeline Capabilities
Advanced Multi-Track Canvas
Precision Controls
4K And Multi-Format Export
Watermark-Free Rendering
Professional Colour And Creative Assets
Pro-Level Colour Grading
Custom Imports
Built-In Audio Library
AI-Assisted Workflows
Meta Muse Integration
Auto-Captioning
Platform Integration
Direct-to-Instagram Publishing
Allows direct publishing of finished videos straight to the connected account, with native desktop support for adding locations, user tagging, and scheduling trial reels.
Cloud Style Syncing
Hardware And Operating System Compatibility
Apple Silicon Required
Intel Mac Exclusion
No Windows Version
The company is also encouraging creators to provide feedback so future improvements reflect the needs of people using the software.
The launch of Edits for macOS is an important development for content creators who want a more capable desktop video-editing application without paying for expensive professional software.
The biggest advantage is the combination of free editing tools and direct Instagram publishing.
This makes the process more convenient and removes several steps creators previously had to do manually.
Bringing Edits to Mac shows that Instagram is taking desktop video creation seriously.
If the company keeps rolling out useful updates and delivers the promised cross-platform editing experience, Edits could become an increasingly important choice for creators looking for a free alternative to established video-editing apps.
Instagram Edits for Mac is available for free download from the official Edits website.