Some campaigners opposed the encrypted features, saying they would allow extreme content to spread across online platforms without authorities intervening.

End-to-end encryption is a safe, secure feature Meta offers on Instagram, and it is now being rolled out globally. This End-to-End encryption feature allows people to share confidential messages between the sender and the receiver.

Meta decides to remove its famous encrypted DM feature today. From today onwards, Instagram can see and access all chats and history to suggest content based on people's interests.

Impact of turning off the encrypted features

Now, the feature disable will affect and compromise users' privacy when sending messages. Instagram will now be able to access all content from direct messages, including images, videos, and voice notes.

The rollout of the encrypted message will impact Conversations. They will no longer be locked just between the sender and receiver. Meta will be able to access messages for security checks, AI training, or in response to legal requests.

Positively, the encryption feature will prevent the spread of abusive and illegal content. Without encryption, Instagram can scan DMs for automated safety and moderation purposes, such as identifying CSAM (child sexual abuse material), harassment, or other illegal activity.

The disabled feature will be highly useful in the advertising field, enabling access to people's interests and suggesting similar ads based on their mood.

Meta's decision to turn off the feature

Meta began rolling out optional end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Instagram direct messages in 2023, following testing that started around 2021-2022. In 2019, Meta plugs that the Future is safe when it introduces the technology across messaging on Facebook and Instagram, saying "the future is private".

The company rolled out the option as compulsory on Facebook and optional on Instagram. But after seven years, Meta decided to turn off end-to-end encryption and offer only the standard encryption feature, mainly because very few users used it, and most people would turn it off on their own.

Instead, it quietly updated the app's terms and conditions in March.

"End‑to‑end encrypted messaging on Instagram will no longer be supported after 8 May 2026. This decision is greatly appreciated and welcomed by child protection groups, including the NSPCC, which has long warned that the technology could put children at risk.

The meta also made this decision to prioritise the AI model for which messaging data can be extremely valuable. The company further declined to comment on its decision, and Instagram boss Adam Mosseri declined to be interviewed.

Overall, the Users' privacy is at risk, but only a few members have enabled this feature, so it will not greatly affect most Instagram users. In addition, it will help protect children from abusive and illegal content.