Instants lets users send ephemeral photos to close friends or mutual followers directly on Instagram. These images disappear after viewing and cannot be accessed again for 24 hours, creating a more private, in-the-moment experience.

Unlike polished Stories or carefully curated posts, Instants focuses on raw, casual snapshots shared instantly with people you trust. Think of it as Instagram's answer to more private , real-time social sharing, fleeting for viewers but still preserved for personal memories.

Instagram is introducing a new way for users to stay connected, and this time it is all about spontaneity. On May 13, the platform officially launched "Instants," a new feature designed for sharing quick, unfiltered photos with friends in the moment.

However, while the photos disappear from viewers' feeds, Instagram stores them in a private archive for up to 1 year, allowing users to revisit their memories later or even turn them into a story recap.

Friends can also react and reply to Instants, with all responses landing directly in Instagram DMs, making interactions feel more personal and immediate.

How To Use Instagram Instants?

Getting started with Instants is simple:

Open your Instagram inbox

Tap the mini stack of photos in the bottom-right corner

Take a spontaneous picture and add a caption (optional)

There's a catch: you cannot edit Instants further, keeping the experience raw and authentic.

Users can decide who sees their photos by sharing them with:

Close Friends

Mutual followers (people you follow back)

Once shared, Instants appear as a stack of photos in friends' inboxes, where they disappear after being viewed.

Instagram is also encouraging frequent sharing by allowing users to post as many Insta Stories as they want using the white share button below the camera.

Accidentally Shared Something? There's an Undo Button

Worried about posting the wrong photo?

Instagram has added an Undo feature that appears immediately after sharing, allowing users to take back an Instant before friends see it quickly.

Even after sharing, users can still delete an Instant from their archive, preventing unopened recipients from viewing it.

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Archive, Recaps, and More

Although Instants disappear for others, users can privately access all shared photos in their Instants Archive, located in the top-right corner of the feature.

Instagram is also introducing a "Create Recap" option that lets users compile archived Instants into a Story that can be shared with all followers, turning casual memories into highlight reels.

Want Faster Access? There's a Separate Instants App Too

For users who love instant sharing, Instagram is also rolling out a dedicated Insta companion app in select countries for iOS and Android.

The app offers quicker camera access, making it easier to capture and share spontaneous moments without opening the main Instagram app.

Safety Features and Teen Protections Included

Instagram says all of its existing safety and privacy protections automatically extend to Instants.

Users can still use familiar controls like:

Block

Mute

Restrict

to control who can send or receive Instants.

Importantly, the feature includes built-in teen protections through Instagram's Teen Accounts and Family Centre, with no additional setup required.

For supervised teen accounts:

Daily time limits apply

Sleep mode is enabled from 10 PM to 7 AM by default

Parents automatically receive notifications when teens first download the Instants app

Existing parental supervision extends seamlessly to the feature

Instagram also says screenshots and screen recordings of Insta Stories are not allowed, while community standards remain fully enforced. The company uses moderation technology to detect harmful content, and users can report inappropriate Instants for review.

Available Now

Instagram says Instants is now rolling out globally within the Instagram app, while the separate Instants companion app is currently available in select countries.

For users looking to share life as it happens - messy, unfiltered, and real. Instagram's newest feature might just become its next favourite way to connect.