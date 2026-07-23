The latest incident follows another widespread Meta outage earlier this week, raising concerns among users over the reliability of the company's social media services.

The disruption, which began on Wednesday evening, also triggered reports of login issues and connectivity problems, while smaller outages were reported across other Meta-owned platforms , including Facebook and Messenger.

Instagram experienced its second major outage in less than a week, leaving thousands of users unable to send or receive Direct Messages (DMs).

Direct Messages were the main issue

The outage primarily affected Instagram's messaging system. Users reported that Direct Messages failed to send, remained stuck while loading, or were not delivered to recipients. Some also encountered problems logging into their accounts or connecting to Instagram's servers.

The disruption reportedly began around 9 pm in parts of Asia before spreading to users in other regions, with complaints quickly increasing across multiple countries.

Thousands report problems on Downdetector

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, reports of Instagram issues surged sharply as users flagged problems with the platform. The number of complaints climbed into the thousands before gradually declining as services began returning to normal.

While Instagram accounted for the vast majority of reports, Downdetector also recorded several hundred complaints related to Facebook and Messenger, suggesting that parts of Meta's broader messaging infrastructure may have been affected.

However, the issues on Facebook and Messenger were significantly smaller in scale than those reported on Instagram.

Services gradually restored

By late Wednesday, Instagram's messaging service appeared to be functioning normally for most users, with outage reports dropping considerably.

Users confirmed that Direct Messages were once again being delivered and the app was accessible without major issues.

Despite the restoration of services, Meta did not immediately provide an explanation for the outage or confirm what caused the disruption.

Second Meta outage in days

The latest disruption comes just days after another major outage on Sunday, when Instagram, Facebook and Messenger experienced widespread technical problems. During that incident, users reported difficulties logging in, refreshing feeds and accessing Meta's services.

Meta has not publicly disclosed the cause of either outage, leaving questions unanswered about whether the two incidents were connected.

Users await official explanation

Although Instagram has now largely recovered, the absence of an official statement from Meta has fuelled speculation over the cause of the repeated disruptions.

With two major outages affecting millions of users within a week, many are waiting for the company to clarify what triggered the technical issues and whether any long-term fixes are being implemented.