According to a TechCrunch report, Meta plans to launch Instagram Plus , a premium service for daily Instagram users. The subscription-based model came two months after Meta confirmed an experiment with subscriptions across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Meta has not officially released Instagram Plus in all markets yet. Still, it has been released in selected countries for testing so far; it is available in the Philippines, Mexico, and Japan. Pricing varies by country.

MX$39/month (~$2.20 USD) in Mexico.

¥319/month (~$2 USD) in Japan

PHP 65/month (~$1.07 USD) in the Philippines

Upgradeable Features in Instagram Plus

Instagram Plus, focused on providing enormous benefits, will change the current view of the stories feature and let users watch stories anonymously. It also shows how many people rewatched their own posts and comes with an unlimited audience option beyond the current close friends option.

The big change on Instagram with Instagram Plus is that Users can extend their story duration from 24 hours to 48 hours. Besides, the Users can spotlight one story for up to a week in the followers' toplist tray and can send animated superlikes. The story-viewing option will also be updated, allowing users to search for a viewer's name to see if the person has viewed our stories.

Overall, the core/basic Instagram is free to use, while Instagram Plus can be purchased and is not mandatory for all. It mainly focuses on power users who value control, privacy, and personalisation in their social media accounts.