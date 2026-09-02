This newly rolled-out feature responds to user feedback that they felt uneasy learning a profile they thought was real was actually AI-generated.

Instagram recently rolled out an important feature that could help identify AI profiles. In a blog post titled " Bringing More Transparency to AI-generated Profiles on Instagram," the Meta-owned social network said it's aimed at helping users identify real human profiles from AI profiles.

Instagram is tightening its rules for AI-generated influencer accounts, introducing a clearer disclosure label and warning that profiles featuring AI-generated people could lose visibility if they fail to disclose that they are AI-generated.

In addition to helping identify AI profiles, Instagram is also tightening the rules for AI profiles. It has decided to crack down on profiles that feature AI-generated people but skip the label. If you do not use the label when you are supposed to, fewer people will see your posts.

How does the newly rolled-out feature work?

To Identify

Earlier, a profile with the AI creator tag could be mistaken for a human who uses AI to create content. To clarify this misinterpretation, Meta decided to rename its old "AI creator" label to "AI-generated profile", which should make the disclosure easier to understand.

The new label is meant to tell users that the person featured in the unlabelled profile was generated or created using AI.

Users can check whether the label still makes sense for their account and keep it or remove it if they no longer use an AI-generated persona.

Limits in AI Profile

Instagram also sets boundaries for AI-generated profiles that keep the label. If the AI profile adds the label itself, its reach can stay the same, but if it skips the label and Instagram systems detect it, they will limit the profile's reach, and Users will not be notified.

If Instagram limits an AI profile, users can see it in Account Status if they lose recommendation eligibility, which helps them understand what happened.

Instagram itself admitted that it is not perfect. If some users think Instagram made a mistake, they can choose from two options to correct it and restore their account to normal. One is to add the label; the other is to appeal the restriction.

These guidelines were created to clarify labelling as more AI-generated content appears on the platform. The goal is simple: provide more transparency and fewer surprises.