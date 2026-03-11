The platform is greatly dominated by Gen Z and Millennials (aged 18–34), who make up over 60% of the user base. It is heavily used for sharing, browsing, and business, with a roughly even gender split.

Meta purchased Instagram in 2012 for about $1 billion. People widely used this platform for both personal and business purposes, and the abrupt pause of Instagram prompted everyone to raise their voices in protest.

The Instagram blackout on Wednesday, March 11, started from 8.45 am to 9.00 am and quickly drove everyone into an absurd state, preventing them from posting, uploading, or even sending or receiving messages on their accounts.

High cities like London, New York City, Paris, Dubai, Istanbul, Miami, Los Angeles, and Moscow are considered highly Instagrammed cities due to their activity. Influencers from Los Angeles, New York, São Paulo, Mexico City, and London also seem to lead people with their content.

Users encountered various issues with Instagram, including problems accessing the app and website, logging in, viewing the feed and timeline, posting, and connecting to servers.

While some users could still access the platform, they were unable to send or receive direct messages, a crucial feature for personal and business communications. Server connectivity issues contributed to slow app performance and difficulties in sending messages. The cause of this issue remains unknown.

Instagram authorities acknowledged this issue and stated, "We are aware that some of you might be experiencing issues with IG at the moment." We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Instagram users used other social media platforms like X and Reddit to complain about the Instagram server being down. People vent their rage in various ways, like filing a complaint or creating a funny meme.

This is not the first time Instagram has experienced such technical disruptions. Similar outages have occurred in the past, reminding users how dependent modern communication and online businesses have become on social media platforms.

While services are expected to return to normal soon, the incident once again highlights the massive impact a short outage can have on millions of users worldwide.