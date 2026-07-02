Technology

Instagram Introduces Spin View, New Story Creation Tools for Meta Smart Glasses

Instagram has introduced Spin View, Multi-Cam, and new native editing tools for Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, and Meta Glasses. The update lets users create immersive Stories with POV footage, dual-camera views, enhanced audio, reframing, and speed controls.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Instagram spin view
Instagram spin view for Meta smart glasses

On Wednesday, Instagram announced a new story creation tool for Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, and the new Meta glasses. The Redmond tech giant is bringing native editing tools for capturing footage using Meta's smart glasses.

Instagram fetaures

In a press note, Instagram announced that one of the headlining features is Spin View. It is a new interactive format for Instagram Stories that allows viewers to explore a creator's Point of View footage by physically interacting with their smartphone.

They can pan across the captured scene to see more of the surroundings from the creator's perspective. The company claims it provides a more immersive experience than traditional Story posts.

Another new Instagram feature for RayBan Meta, Oakley Meta, and Meta Glasses is Multi-Cam. The feature combines footage shot from both Meta Glasses and the handset into a single story. The social media platform said that both videos will be automatically synchronised to display two perspectives simultaneously.

It also provides the editing tools for videos captured using the Meta Glasses lineup. The first is expand, which enables users to reframe wide-angle footage to place greater emphasis on the primary subject.

The Audio tool can reduce background noise and improve voice recordings. Lastly, the speed tool, by definition, lets creators slow down or speed up clips to match the pacing of their Instagram stories.

How to use the new features

Instagram assures that all the above-mentioned tools are available through the app's native story editor. To use the new features, Users can select photos or videos captured with Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, or Meta Glasses when creating a story.

Supported media will appear marked with a glasses icon in the phone's gallery. Once the content is selected, the new menu with spin view, Multi Cam, and additional editing tools will appear when you tap the glasses icon in the story editor.

Instagram has introduced several new features designed to make content creation more interactive and convenient. Among the latest additions is Spin View, a feature that lets users create dynamic 360-degree carousel posts by linking multiple photos taken from different angles.

The platform has also expanded Story creation capabilities for Meta Smart Glasses, allowing users to capture photos and videos hands-free and edit or share them directly to Instagram Stories.

These updates aim to simplify content creation while giving creators and everyday users more engaging ways to capture and share their experiences.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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