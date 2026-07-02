They can pan across the captured scene to see more of the surroundings from the creator's perspective. The company claims it provides a more immersive experience than traditional Story posts.

In a press note, Instagram announced that one of the headlining features is Spin View. It is a new interactive format for Instagram Stories that allows viewers to explore a creator's Point of View footage by physically interacting with their smartphone.

On Wednesday, Instagram announced a new story creation tool for Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, and the new Meta glasses. The Redmond tech giant is bringing native editing tools for capturing footage using Meta's smart glasses.

Another new Instagram feature for RayBan Meta, Oakley Meta, and Meta Glasses is Multi-Cam. The feature combines footage shot from both Meta Glasses and the handset into a single story. The social media platform said that both videos will be automatically synchronised to display two perspectives simultaneously.

It also provides the editing tools for videos captured using the Meta Glasses lineup. The first is expand, which enables users to reframe wide-angle footage to place greater emphasis on the primary subject.

The Audio tool can reduce background noise and improve voice recordings. Lastly, the speed tool, by definition, lets creators slow down or speed up clips to match the pacing of their Instagram stories.

How to use the new features

Instagram assures that all the above-mentioned tools are available through the app's native story editor. To use the new features, Users can select photos or videos captured with Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, or Meta Glasses when creating a story.

Supported media will appear marked with a glasses icon in the phone's gallery. Once the content is selected, the new menu with spin view, Multi Cam, and additional editing tools will appear when you tap the glasses icon in the story editor.

Instagram has introduced several new features designed to make content creation more interactive and convenient. Among the latest additions is Spin View, a feature that lets users create dynamic 360-degree carousel posts by linking multiple photos taken from different angles.

The platform has also expanded Story creation capabilities for Meta Smart Glasses, allowing users to capture photos and videos hands-free and edit or share them directly to Instagram Stories.

These updates aim to simplify content creation while giving creators and everyday users more engaging ways to capture and share their experiences.