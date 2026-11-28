It said Instagram for TV will launch in India soon, bringing the platform's short-form video content to television screens and letting users watch Reels, stories, and other content on bigger screens.

On November 27, Meta announced it is launching a new experience designed to make users more comfortable.

Meta has announced that Instagram for TV will launch soon in India, allowing users to stream their favourite reels and videos on TV, bringing entertainment into living rooms.

The announcement was made at the House of Instagram, Meta's annual creator event in Mumbai. It is designed for shared living-room viewing, adapting Instagram's mobile-first media format for group discovery and home entertainment.

The company said the new feature will allow users to watch content from their favourite creators on a bigger screen, responding to feedback from users who said watching videos together was more enjoyable than viewing them individually on mobile phones.

Availability

The application will be compatible with supported Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV devices. The rollout will begin across supported platforms over the coming days.

How to use Instagram for TV

Users can utilise the service by installing the Instagram app directly on compatible smart TV platforms or by accessing it through the settings bookmark in the mobile app.

To accommodate households with multiple users, the TV app allows the creation of up to five unique profiles, so each member can keep their viewing preferences separate. Additionally, users can create a dedicated account specifically for TV use.

The TV application centres primarily on short-form video and social updates, offering several viewing formats and navigation tools.

The newly launching Instagram for TV will include a range of support features. On TV, its content is focused on Reels and Stories, with support for horizontal video playback in widescreen mode.

Public and authorised profiles can also be viewed, showing standard photos and carousels alongside bios and follower metrics.

Users can browse videos through interest-based topic channels, view standard feeds, or use a built-in search tool to find specific creators and topics.

It doesn't require manual scrolling; instead, it advances automatically after every clip, though users can navigate playback via standard TV remote controls.

When connected to the same local Wi-Fi network, viewers can cast Reels directly from the Instagram mobile app to their television screen.

A dedicated section aggregates content shared and watched by friends, centralising peer interactions rather than dispersing them across the general home feed.

Security and Limitations in Instagram for TV

Because videos are streamed on a communal screen, Instagram for TV incorporates content standards tailored for general audience viewing.

Content in this rollout generally aligns with the 13+ Content Ratings framework established on mobile.

The app also integrates protections linked to Meta's Teen Accounts. Potential access to sensitive content, profiles, and comment sections is restricted for accounts registered to users under 18.

It also counts the time toward teens' overall daily time limits. Similar to phone, the routine notifications warning users of approaching daily limits, as well as sleep mode prompts, will sync and trigger across the TV interface.