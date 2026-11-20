Public Beta 2 was released on November 19, 2026, and focused on improving Siri, updating built-in apps, introducing new browsing options, and expanding Apple Intelligence capabilities.

iOS 27.3 Beta 2 is the latest version available for beta testers, released to registered developers on November 16, 2026.

Apple has released iOS 27.3 Beta 2, bringing another set of changes to its iPhone software as it continues testing its next major update.

The update also brings many changes to the iPhone Duo, Apple Music, Health, and Calendar Apps.

The release comes just two weeks after the first iOS 27.3 beta, giving developers another reason to test the upcoming software and report problems before its wider public release.

Beta 2 adds several interesting features that make everyday interactions more convenient without introducing an entirely new design for the iPhone operating system.

Siri AI And Apple Intelligence

With the release of iOS 27.3 Beta 2, Siri can now answer questions about users' Apple Health data points, such as sleep duration, step counts, and overall wellness, by pulling permission-based information into a visual health card.

Siri can now read entire Safari webpages, including content that hasn't been scrolled to yet, with the "Ask About Page" feature to summarise the article or extract details.

Server-based Siri AI requests now have visible daily limits, as well as per-device limits.

Subscribing to iCloud+ tiers of 200GB or higher increases these daily allowances by 2x to 20x.

iPhone Duo Enhancement

iPhone Duo can unlock the outer display using camera-based facial recognition without touching the Touch ID sensor.

It requires Touch ID or passcode verification every 45 minutes, which doesn't work for Apple Pay or password autofill; with the iOS 27.3 beta 2, it can unlock with full Face ID.

A new setting under Display & Brightness immediately locks the iPhone Duo whenever it is shut.

App Redesigns and Other Apps

The calendar app features a cleaner layout with the month and year centred at the top of the bar, and the search control is moved to the bottom bar.

Video podcasts can now be integrated into the Apple TV app, and Apple News+ expands puzzle games to additional regions.

How Vertical Tabs Work

Apple introduced Vertical Tabs for Safari with the release of iOS 27.3 Beta 2, which is restricted to the iPhone Duo's larger inner display.

Open tabs stack vertically along the left edge of the browser window instead of sitting across the top or bottom of the screen.

To preserve screen width, tabs collapse into website icons by default, but the sidebar can be dragged or resized to reveal full webpage titles.

Switching between Tab Groups and viewing AI-sorted tab topics becomes easier with the drag-and-drop-to-pin tabs at the top feature in the vertical sidebar.

The vertical tab bar adapts to both portrait and landscape orientations on the unfolded iPhone Duo.

How To Enable It On The iPhone Duo

Open the Settings app.

Scroll down to Apps > Safari.

Under the Tabs section, select the Inner display layout and choose Vertical.

Apple's iOS 27.3 Beta 2 introduced several changes that could influence how people browse the internet, interact with Siri, manage health information, and use Apple's built-in applications, making it clear that iOS 27.3 Beta 2 is more than a routine software update.