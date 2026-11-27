The iOS 27.3 beta is expected to bring deeper Siri integration across Apple's apps, along with new developer tools that could let third-party apps connect with the voice assistant. The update also improves Safari, Health, Calendar, and Maps, along with additional privacy controls.

While Apple's upcoming update focuses heavily on expanding Siri's capabilities and Apple Intelligence, Samsung is working on features such as native App Lock, improved camera controls and enhanced multitasking.

Apple and Samsung are preparing major smartphone software updates, with iOS 27.3 and One UI 9.5 introducing new AI capabilities, privacy controls, and interface improvements.

Meanwhile, Samsung's One UI 9.5 beta focuses on improving the Galaxy experience through stronger app security, expanded AI assistant integration and camera enhancements. It also brings updates to Samsung DeX and the Samsung Health app.

iOS 27.3 Beta: New Siri AI Capabilities and Apple Intelligence Features

One of the biggest changes in iOS 27.3 is the expansion of Siri's AI capabilities. The voice assistant is expected to perform more advanced actions within Apple's native applications.

Apple is also introducing new developer APIs and app intents, allowing third-party applications to integrate their functions with Siri.

Safari is also receiving new features, including page-wide reading and action capabilities, vertical tabs and an adaptive dark mode. The update is expected to introduce initial Apple Intelligence features in China through Alibaba's Qwen AI model.

Apple is also reportedly linking higher daily Private Cloud Compute usage limits to iCloud+ storage subscriptions, giving users different allowances depending on their storage plans.

Privacy improvements include new Home app controls to manage access and restrict content for unrecognised people. Safari is also expected to receive additional options for restricting adult websites.

The Health app is getting a redesigned interface with new Insights, Longevity and Browse tabs. Other changes include Calendar improvements and estimated time-to-park arrival information in Apple Maps.

The update is also expected to bring additional conveniences to the iPhone Duo, including front-camera face unlock and new folding controls such as close-to-lock functionality.

iOS 27.3 beta testing is expected to begin across supported iPhones in December 2026, ahead of its anticipated release.

One UI 9.5 Beta: Native App Lock and Camera Improvements

Samsung's One UI 9.5 beta introduces several privacy-focused features, with native App Lock among the major additions. Users can secure individual applications using biometric authentication or their device's screen lock.

The feature is also designed to hide sensitive notification previews and widgets, helping prevent private information from appearing on the screen.

On the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the update reportedly combines App Lock with automatic activation of the hardware Privacy Display for locked apps and private accounts.

Samsung is also expanding its AI assistant integration through Modes and Routines. A new 'Ask AI Assistant' action will allow users to connect assistants such as Google Gemini and Perplexity to their customised routines.

The update also improves offline language processing and translation, along with new Gallery editing tools, including Zoom Enhancer.

Camera controls are also getting attention. Samsung is simplifying the Quick Controls interface and adding customisable shortcuts, alongside improved zoom and manual controls in Pro and Pro Video modes.

Multitasking receives further improvements through enhanced window snapping in Samsung DeX. Samsung Health is also getting new Mind Note and medication-tracking features.

One UI 9.5 Beta Availability

Samsung has opened the One UI 9.5 beta programme for eligible Galaxy S26 series devices in select markets, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Poland.

Interested users can check their eligibility and enrol through the Samsung Members app. The stable version is expected to roll out in early 2027, although the company may announce the final rollout schedule later.

Both updates bring different approaches to smartphone software improvements. Apple is focusing on making Siri more capable across its ecosystem, while Samsung is prioritising privacy, camera functionality, AI assistant integration and productivity features.