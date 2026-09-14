Apple is also introducing a dedicated Siri app, allowing users to have conversations with the assistant and revisit previous interactions.

One of the major highlights of iOS 27 is a significantly upgraded Siri experience, powered by a combination of Apple's foundation models and Google's Gemini models.

Apple is set to begin rolling out iOS 27 to compatible iPhone models in India and other markets today, September 14. The update, first showcased at WWDC 2026, has gone through multiple developer and public beta releases before its wider rollout.

The new Siri gains personal context capabilities, enabling it to retrieve relevant information from supported apps and take action across them.

Apple is positioning the revamped assistant as a more capable AI experience that can understand users and their requests more contextually.

iOS 27 brings new Liquid Glass features

The Liquid Glass interface introduced with iOS 26 is receiving additional customisation options in iOS 27. Users can adjust the intensity of transparent interface elements, giving them more control over the OS's appearance.

Apple is also expanding Visual Intelligence. Users can use the iPhone camera to analyse objects and scenes, ask Siri questions about what is visible, or take relevant actions. The feature can also analyse content displayed on the iPhone's screen.

Additional Apple Intelligence features are being introduced across apps including Photos, Safari, Wallet and Shortcuts. Safari can also organise tabs by topic, while Messages and Mail receive contextual suggestions.

More parental controls added

iOS 27 brings a broader set of parental-control features, including Ask to Buy, Ask to Browse, contact approvals, time allowances and schedules.

Other changes include a redesigned Phone app and several interface and usability improvements across Apple's built-in applications.

iOS 27 compatible iPhone models

Apple is maintaining its existing software support range with iOS 27. The update is compatible with iPhone 11 and newer models, as well as the second- and third-generation iPhone SE.

The supported lineup includes the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 16 series, iPhone 17 series, and iPhone 18 series, the iPhone Duo, and the 2020 and 2022 iPhone SE models.

The newly launched iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Duo come with iOS 27 pre-installed.

When will iOS 27 arrive in India?

Apple's major iOS releases typically start rolling out around 10 am PT, which is about 10:30 pm IST in India. The update will be delivered as an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

Once it becomes available, users can install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update and selecting Download and Install.

Users should back up important data before starting the installation and ensure that the iPhone has sufficient battery or is connected to a charger.

The exact time iOS 27 appears can vary slightly by device and region, so some users may need to wait before the update becomes visible.