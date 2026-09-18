Apple has started selling the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India, with customers lining up to pre-book the latest Pro models ahead of availability. Both smartphones are offered in multiple storage configurations, with the top-end 2TB variants priced above Rs. 3 lakh.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB model, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the same storage configuration.

Customers can also choose 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage variants. Apple is offering up to six months of no-cost EMI through leading banks, while selected American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards are eligible for cashback offers.