Technology

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Go on Sale in India: Price, EMI Details

Apple has started selling the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India, with prices starting at Rs. 1,64,900 and Rs. 1,79,900, respectively. Both models are available with up to 2TB storage and support up to six months of no-cost EMI.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
iPhone 18 pro max
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max sale in India
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Apple has started selling the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India, with customers lining up to pre-book the latest Pro models ahead of availability. Both smartphones are offered in multiple storage configurations, with the top-end 2TB variants priced above Rs. 3 lakh.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB model, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the same storage configuration.

Customers can also choose 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage variants. Apple is offering up to six months of no-cost EMI through leading banks, while selected American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards are eligible for cashback offers.

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iPhone 18 Pro Price in India
StorageiPhone 18 Pro Price
256GBRs. 1,64,900
512GBRs. 1,89,900
1TBRs. 2,39,900
2TBRs. 3,14,900

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India
StorageiPhone 18 Pro Max Price
256GBRs. 1,79,900
512GBRs. 2,04,900
1TBRs. 2,54,900
2TBRs. 3,29,900

iPhone 18 Pro EMI Calculator

Apple's EMI calculator lists three-month and six-month instalment options for the iPhone 18 Pro. The figures below are based on the calculator details provided, with the applicable cashback offer selected.

iPhone 18 Pro EMI Calculator
iPhone 18 ProPrice3-Month EMI6-Month EMI
256GBRs. 1,64,900Rs. 49,967Rs. 24,983
512GBRs. 1,89,900Rs. 58,300Rs. 29,150
1TBRs. 2,39,900Rs. 74,967Rs. 37,483
2TBRs. 3,14,900Rs. 1,04,967Rs. 52,483

iPhone 18 Pro Max EMI Calculator

iPhone 18 Pro Max EMI Calculator
iPhone 18 Pro MaxPrice3-Month EMI6-Month EMI
256GBRs. 1,79,900Rs. 54,967Rs. 27,483
512GBRs. 2,04,900Rs. 63,300Rs. 31,650
1TBRs. 2,54,900Rs. 84,966Rs. 42,483
2TBRs. 3,29,900Rs. 1,04,967Rs. 52,483

The actual monthly payment can vary depending on the bank, selected tenure and applicable offer. Apple is offering no-cost EMI options for three-month and six-month tenures through eligible banks.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Key Specifications

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max gets a larger 6.9-inch screen. Both models run on Apple's A20 Pro chipset.

For photography, both Pro models feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera. The main camera also comes with variable aperture technology. Check the full specifications here.

Apple's new Pro models now available in India, buyers can choose between four storage capacities and several payment options, including no-cost EMI and eligible bank cashback offers.

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