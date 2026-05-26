Technology

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Bigger Battery, Smarter AI & Release Date

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to launch in September 2026 with a new A20 Pro chip, smaller Dynamic Island, bigger 5,100mAh+ battery, triple 48MP cameras and iOS 27. Reports also suggest new colours, AI-powered Siri and expanded satellite connectivity.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·5 min read
iPhone 18 pro max
iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available on four different colours

Even before Apple officially unveils the iPhone 17 Pro Max, excitement is already building around its successor, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which is expected to be one of the most anticipated smartphones among Apple users.

While Apple has not confirmed any details, leaks and reports suggest the next-generation flagship could bring upgrades in performance, battery, camera and design.

Interestingly, reports indicate that Apple may change its launch strategy for the iPhone 18 lineup. The standard iPhone 18 could reportedly be delayed until 2027, instead of following Apple's traditional September launch timeline. However, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still expected to launch in September 2026.

Apple is not expected to introduce a dramatic redesign after the major changes rumoured for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but the company could focus on refinement and performance improvements. One of the biggest changes may come in the form of new colour options, with reports pointing to Dark Cherry, Silver, Light Blue, and Dark Grey.

Among these, Dark Cherry is expected to become the signature or "halo" colour for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, replacing the Cosmic Orange finish reportedly seen on the previous generation.

Apple is also tipped to move away from the two-tone finish used on earlier models and adopt a more premium single-tone design language.

Slimmer Bezels, Smaller Dynamic Island

Apple could slightly tweak the iPhone 18 Pro Max's physical design. The smartphone is tipped to become slightly thicker, increasing from 8.75mm to 8.8mm, while weighing approximately 240 grams.

Another major display-related change could be a 35 per cent reduction in the Dynamic Island size, potentially giving users more usable screen space for content consumption and multitasking.

The display sizes are expected to remain unchanged:

  • 6.9-inch display for iPhone 18 Pro Max

  • 6.3-inch display for iPhone 18 Pro

Apple is also rumoured to introduce new LTPO+ display panels, which may offer better power efficiency, richer colours and improved brightness while maintaining smooth refresh rates.

A20 Pro Chipset Could Bring Major Performance Gains

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to run on Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset, reportedly built using TSMC's advanced 2nm process technology.

According to leaks, the chipset could deliver:

  • Up to 15 per cent better performance

  • Up to 30 per cent improved efficiency compared to the A19 Pro chip

Apple is also believed to be working on a new chip packaging technology known as WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module). This packaging method may place RAM physically closer to the processor, resulting in:

  • Faster app performance

  • Improved multitasking

  • Better thermal efficiency

  • Reduced power consumption

However, some reports warn that memory shortages or supply constraints may force Apple to compromise on certain hardware features, potentially leading to final specifications that differ.

Bigger Battery, Faster Efficiency

Battery improvements are also expected to be part of the upgrade cycle. Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a battery capacity between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, making it one of the biggest batteries ever seen in an iPhone.

However, there may be regional differences. The eSIM-only version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to house the larger battery. In contrast, markets such as India, where Apple is still expected to retain the physical SIM tray, may receive a slightly smaller battery.

Camera Upgrades Focused on Photography Control

Apple is likely to continue with a triple 48MP rear camera setup, including:

  • 48MP main camera

  • 48MP ultrawide sensor

  • 48MP 4x telephoto lens

While the hardware numbers may remain unchanged, Apple is reportedly testing a variable aperture system for the primary camera. This feature would allow users to control how much light enters the sensor, improving manually:

  • Exposure control

  • Low-light photography

  • Natural background blur (depth effects)

The telephoto camera is also tipped to receive a larger aperture, helping improve zoom quality and low-light image capture.

In addition, Apple may adopt a new three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung, which could significantly improve:

  • Camera responsiveness

  • Dynamic range

  • Motion capture quality

  • HDR photography

For selfies and video calls, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to retain the 18MP Centre Stage front camera introduced with the iPhone 17 series.

iOS 27 and Smarter Siri Powered by AI

On the software front, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to ship with iOS 27 preinstalled.

One of the biggest expected upgrades is a revamped Siri assistant, with reports suggesting Apple could integrate Google's Gemini AI models to make Siri smarter, more conversational and context-aware.

This could improve:

  • Voice interactions

  • Smart suggestions

  • Natural conversations

  • Productivity-based commands

Apple is also reportedly testing expanded satellite communication features beyond emergency services. This may allow users to access the internet via satellite in areas without traditional mobile network coverage, especially useful for remote regions and travel.

Launch, Pricing and What to Expect

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026. The event could mark the company's first major iPhone launch under CEO John Ternus, who is rumoured to succeed Tim Cook.

Rumours also suggest Apple could showcase its long-awaited foldable iPhone (iPhone Fold) at the same launch event.

No official pricing information is currently available for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. However, reports suggest the devices will likely be more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro models, due to the inclusion of the new A20 Pro chip, upgraded camera modules and enhanced AI capabilities.

Since Apple has not officially confirmed any specifications or launch details, users are advised to treat all information as rumours until an official announcement is made.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Rumoured Specifications

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Size6.9-inch LTPO+ display
Dynamic IslandReduced size (up to 35%)
FeaturesBetter efficiency and colour reproduction
Processor
ChipsetA20 Pro chipset
ManufacturingTSMC 2nm process
PerformanceUp to 15% better performance
EfficiencyUp to 30% higher efficiency
Design
Thickness8.8mm
WeightApproximately 240g
FinishSingle-tone finish
Colours
Available OptionsDark Cherry, Silver, Light Blue, Dark Grey
Battery
Capacity5,100mAh-5,200mAh
NoteSlightly smaller battery for physical SIM markets like India
Rear Cameras
SetupTriple 48MP cameras
Main48MP with variable aperture
Ultrawide48MP
Telephoto48MP 4x with larger aperture
SensorSamsung's three-layer stacked sensor
Front Camera
Selfie Camera18MP Centre Stage
Software
Operating SystemiOS 27
AI FeaturesGemini AI-powered Siri (rumoured)
Connectivity
Satellite SupportExpanded satellite internet support beyond emergency use
Launch & Pricing
Expected LaunchSeptember 2026
Expected PriceLikely higher than iPhone 17 Pro models due to upgraded hardware and AI features

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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