iPhone 18 Pro Max: Bigger Battery, Smarter AI & Release Date

Interestingly, reports indicate that Apple may change its launch strategy for the iPhone 18 lineup. The standard iPhone 18 could reportedly be delayed until 2027, instead of following Apple's traditional September launch timeline. However, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still expected to launch in September 2026.

While Apple has not confirmed any details, leaks and reports suggest the next-generation flagship could bring upgrades in performance, battery, camera and design.

Even before Apple officially unveils the iPhone 17 Pro Max, excitement is already building around its successor, the iPhone 18 Pro Max , which is expected to be one of the most anticipated smartphones among Apple users.

Apple is not expected to introduce a dramatic redesign after the major changes rumoured for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but the company could focus on refinement and performance improvements. One of the biggest changes may come in the form of new colour options, with reports pointing to Dark Cherry, Silver, Light Blue, and Dark Grey.

Among these, Dark Cherry is expected to become the signature or "halo" colour for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, replacing the Cosmic Orange finish reportedly seen on the previous generation.

Apple is also tipped to move away from the two-tone finish used on earlier models and adopt a more premium single-tone design language.

Slimmer Bezels, Smaller Dynamic Island

Apple could slightly tweak the iPhone 18 Pro Max's physical design. The smartphone is tipped to become slightly thicker, increasing from 8.75mm to 8.8mm, while weighing approximately 240 grams.

Another major display-related change could be a 35 per cent reduction in the Dynamic Island size, potentially giving users more usable screen space for content consumption and multitasking.

The display sizes are expected to remain unchanged:

6.9-inch display for iPhone 18 Pro Max

6.3-inch display for iPhone 18 Pro

Apple is also rumoured to introduce new LTPO+ display panels, which may offer better power efficiency, richer colours and improved brightness while maintaining smooth refresh rates.

A20 Pro Chipset Could Bring Major Performance Gains

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to run on Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset, reportedly built using TSMC's advanced 2nm process technology.

According to leaks, the chipset could deliver:

Up to 15 per cent better performance

Up to 30 per cent improved efficiency compared to the A19 Pro chip

Apple is also believed to be working on a new chip packaging technology known as WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module). This packaging method may place RAM physically closer to the processor, resulting in:

Faster app performance

Improved multitasking

Better thermal efficiency

Reduced power consumption

However, some reports warn that memory shortages or supply constraints may force Apple to compromise on certain hardware features, potentially leading to final specifications that differ.

Bigger Battery, Faster Efficiency

Battery improvements are also expected to be part of the upgrade cycle. Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a battery capacity between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, making it one of the biggest batteries ever seen in an iPhone.

However, there may be regional differences. The eSIM-only version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to house the larger battery. In contrast, markets such as India, where Apple is still expected to retain the physical SIM tray, may receive a slightly smaller battery.

Camera Upgrades Focused on Photography Control

Apple is likely to continue with a triple 48MP rear camera setup, including:

48MP main camera

48MP ultrawide sensor

48MP 4x telephoto lens

While the hardware numbers may remain unchanged, Apple is reportedly testing a variable aperture system for the primary camera. This feature would allow users to control how much light enters the sensor, improving manually:

Exposure control

Low-light photography

Natural background blur (depth effects)

The telephoto camera is also tipped to receive a larger aperture, helping improve zoom quality and low-light image capture.

In addition, Apple may adopt a new three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung, which could significantly improve:

Camera responsiveness

Dynamic range

Motion capture quality

HDR photography

For selfies and video calls, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to retain the 18MP Centre Stage front camera introduced with the iPhone 17 series.

iOS 27 and Smarter Siri Powered by AI

On the software front, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to ship with iOS 27 preinstalled.

One of the biggest expected upgrades is a revamped Siri assistant, with reports suggesting Apple could integrate Google's Gemini AI models to make Siri smarter, more conversational and context-aware.

This could improve:

Voice interactions

Smart suggestions

Natural conversations

Productivity-based commands

Apple is also reportedly testing expanded satellite communication features beyond emergency services. This may allow users to access the internet via satellite in areas without traditional mobile network coverage, especially useful for remote regions and travel.

Launch, Pricing and What to Expect

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026. The event could mark the company's first major iPhone launch under CEO John Ternus, who is rumoured to succeed Tim Cook.

Rumours also suggest Apple could showcase its long-awaited foldable iPhone (iPhone Fold) at the same launch event.

No official pricing information is currently available for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. However, reports suggest the devices will likely be more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro models, due to the inclusion of the new A20 Pro chip, upgraded camera modules and enhanced AI capabilities.

Since Apple has not officially confirmed any specifications or launch details, users are advised to treat all information as rumours until an official announcement is made.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Rumoured Specifications